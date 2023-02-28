EnviroMetal Technologies Inc: EnviroMetal Retains Jemini Capital for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) announces it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Jemini Capital ("Jemini") to provide strategic investor relations and financial communications services.

Jemini Capital is a full-service merchant bank advisory firm with extensive experience assisting natural resources and tech companies. Since its inception in 2014, Jemini has participated in and been part of over $400 million in financing activities. Jemini's team is made up of experienced former bankers, marketing specialists, and professional investors with a broad range of skill sets.

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement, Jemini receives a monthly consulting fee of $3,000 and stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share. The options are subject to vesting provisions, the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The contract term commences immediately, for a period of 6 months and is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange Approval.

Neither Jemini nor any of its principals have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in EnviroMetal or its securities.

Convertible Note

EnviroMetal has issued convertible notes (the "Notes") with a total face value of up to CA$215,200 bearing interest at a rate of 12% per annum accruing daily. The Notes mature 120 days from the date of issuance ("Maturity Date"). If the Company completes an equity financing prior to the Maturity Date the Notes will be converted into units of the equity financing. If the Company does not complete an equity financing prior to the Maturity Date the face value of the Notes plus accrued interest will automatically convert into units ("Maturity Unit") of an equity financing on the Maturity Date. Each Maturity Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company for a period of two (2) years from the Maturity Date at a price of $0.15 per share if converted within one (1) year of the Maturity Date and at a price of $0.24 if exercised more than one (1) year following the Maturity Date.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process, EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

invest@EnviroMetal.com

(604) 428-2400 x 104

SOURCE: EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741106/EnviroMetal-Retains-Jemini-Capital-for-Investor-Relations-Services