

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported Tuesday that its net loss for the fourth quarter sharply narrowed to $482.48 million or $1.14 per share from $1.57 billion or $4.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $1.04 per share, compared to $1.95 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter soared to $1.50 billion from $487.44 million in the same quarter last year due to the phased ramp up of cruise voyages.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.85 per share on revenues of $1.50 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, the company now expects an adjusted loss of $0.45 per share for the first quarter and adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share for the full-year 2023. The Street is looking for a loss of $0.33 per share for the first quarter and earnings of $1.06 per share for the year.



