Harrison Vickers and Waterman, Inc.: HVCW, Modern Pro Solutions, Terminates Regulation A Offering

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. ("HVCW"), through its operating subsidiary, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions ("MPS"), (together the "Company") (OTC PINK:HVCW) announces termination of its Regulation A offering.

There were 12,500,000,000 Shares being offered at a price of $0.0004 per Share with a minimum purchase of 10,000,000 shares per investor. The maximum aggregate amount of the Shares offered was $5,000,000 (the "Maximum Offering"). CEO, Bobby Tetsch, states, "The company has found better ways to raise capital that is less dilutive to shareholders. We have listened to our shareholders, and this will ultimately be in the best interest for current and future stockholders."

The company also filed its financials last week. The limited information tag should be removed at any moment and return to fully reporting status.

About Modern Pro Solutions

Founded in 2016, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions, has quickly become one of the largest and most successful home services companies in the nation with a footprint across multiple states. With a focus on customer satisfaction and strategic business planning, MPS has grown into a multi-product business that has increased revenue year over year and expanded its reach into new markets across the United States.

