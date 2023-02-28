airSlate Names Richard Rosenstein as Chief Financial Officer

Expansion of c-suite will support workflow automation company's financial growth and business scale goals

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / airSlate , a leader in workflow automation solutions, announced the appointment of Richard Rosenstein as the company's chief financial officer. A seasoned financial executive with over 25 years of experience in strategic planning, financial and investment management, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and more, Rosenstein will help support airSlate's robust growth goals and financial plans for 2023 and beyond.

Rosenstein comes to airSlate from Acacia Research, where he spent the last three years as chief financial officer. He provided full support to the permanent capital platform's merger and acquisition strategy and activities, finding great success driving value in an opportunistic acquisition of a life science portfolio deal in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to this, he held chief financial officer roles at CLEAR, a leading biometric identity platform company, Independent Sports & Entertainment, an integrated sports, media, and entertainment company, and SFX Entertainment, a live events and digital content company. Across these roles, Rosenstein supported financial and strategic planning that served the specific needs of these private and publicly-traded businesses.

"We were immediately drawn to Richard's unique and diverse experience leading financial operations across a variety of industries and company sizes. His skillset will be key in helping airSlate emerge as an even stronger market leader in workflow automation," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO of airSlate . "We're eager to bring Richard on board and to support our efforts in growing and scaling airSlate"

Earlier in his career, Rosenstein worked in consulting, equity research and investment management, at firms including Goldman Sachs and Baron Capital Management. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics from University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA in finance from Columbia Business School.

"airSlate sets an excellent example of a brand that is hungry to scale, and there's an incredible opportunity to offer the financial backbone and support to help the company meet these ambitious goals," said Richard Rosenstein. "I'm excited to join this impressive c-suite and the company's world class investors to help further solidify airSlate's position as a true market leader."

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate , pdfFiller, signNow , USLegal and DocHub make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.

