Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Rebecca Hunter will be presenting on March 2nd at 2:10pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

About Forum Energy Metals Corp.

Dr Rebecca Hunter VP, Exploration for Forum Energy Metals will be presenting the Company's exploration plans for 2023 in the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Uranium session. Rebecca will review the recent drilling in the Athabasca Basin and plans for its Nunavut Uranium project on claims staked over former Cameco discoveries of uranium adjacent to Orano's Kiggavik deposit in the Thelon Basin, a geological equivalent to the prolific Athabasca Basin. Dr. Hunter will also review developments on its energy metals portfolio of copper and nickel projects in Saskatchewan and its cobalt project in Idaho.

