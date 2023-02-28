The newly formed company, Weedsies Vending, will sell Hempacco's flagship product, The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, and Hempacco's celebrity partnership brands, among other products

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - HempBox Vending, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO), today announced the signing of a strategic joint venture agreement with Weedsies Mobile, LLC. The newly formed limited liability company, Weedsies Vending, LLC, is owned fifty percent by each party. The mutual goal is to market and sell hemp cigarettes and wraps, gummies, and other CBD-derived products in wrapped vending machines throughout prime locations in Florida. This new partnership helps further Hempacco's mission of Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry.

Weedsies is an online cannabis marketplace that connects vendors to consumers. Weedsies also has ice cream-style trucks selling hemp, CBD, gummies, tinctures, vapes, and other cannabis products throughout South Florida. Through this new partnership, HempBox Vending will provide Weedsies Vending with fully wrapped Weedsies vending machines and dispensing product boxes with RFID tags. These self-service kiosks will sell Hempacco's flagship product, The Real Stuff Smokables, and Hempacco's partnership brands, Rick Ross's Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps and Cheech & Chong's Smokables and Wraps, among other products. Weedsies Mobile will negotiate new distribution and advertising contracts, manage partnerships with new locations, and develop further strategies to expand distribution and increase profit.





"I always say that 'high tides raise all boats,' and so I'm excited for this next stage in Weedsies in this joint venture with Hemppacco to further our mission in bringing the cannabis industry to everyone's fingertips," said Henry Calix, CEO of Weedsies.

"I am excited to see Weedsies joining forces with HempBox Vending. This is a force to be reckoned with because the talent and ability Henry Calix brings to the table is complemented by the experience and vision of our CEO, Sandro Piancone," said Sergio Oliveros, CTO of HempBox Vending. "I am confident we'll see Weedsies distribution and vending machines everywhere soon."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

About HempBox Vending

HempBox Vending offers a kiosk solution for smart vending technology to sell quickly moving consumer goods, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, CBD, hemp, herb, and spice smokables.

About Weedsies

Weedsies is the world's first and only online cannabis marketplace that connects vendors to consumers. Established in 2020, this enterprise has been working towards uniting the Hemp, CBD, and Recreational Cannabis sectors on a single platform. You can now download the Weedsies Mobile app on the Google Play store and the App store for iOS.

