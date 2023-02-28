Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Ann Hand, Chair and CEO of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) for a conversation with Stock Day host Everett Jolly about SLGG's platform for innovative and immersive entertainment experiences, audience monetization, and dynamic content across the world's top gaming platforms.

The Company for the last seven years has driven revenue by helping brands and advertisers connect to young gamers, Hand said during the interview, particularly with increasingly-popular open world games that have evolved into creation-based platforms for highly personalized social experiences. One of the insights SLGG realized early on was that young gamers were engaging in online environments that were unlike traditional video games, and much more centered on creation and socialization.

"We have created a powerful network with about 700 mini game worlds in our portfolio," continued Hand. "We reach about 120 million unique players per month, a massive audience, so that we can deliver the objectives the brand or advertiser has and offer much deeper engagement and experience with that young, hard to reach audience."

"Metaverse seemed to be gaining post-pandemic momentum - but met head-on with a bear market that has left few digital-oriented companies unscathed. Where is metaverse thriving, and what companies should we be looking at for the opportunity today?" asked Jolly. Hand elaborated on the growing trend of immersive and engaging experiences, especially with regards to gaming platforms and what it means for the next generation of an immersive web moving forward. "We have technology today that will allow the internet to feel more personalized and customized," said Hand.

"SLGG's strategy to foster audience growth seems to be rooted in deepening its metaverse game worlds and growing an in-game media and analytics suite. Is it fair to say that those are the two key factors to attracting investors?" asked Jolly. "That is absolutely the business we are in today," shared Hand. "We have built that tech and capability, we have reached tremendous scale in that, and that is the primary revenue stream today," said Hand. "The engine that we built and are applying right now to some of these very exciting and wonderful game platforms with massive audience reach, like Roblox and Minecraft, is the same engine that we can now apply to other virtual world environments," she continued. "Equally, it also becomes an engine that can drive this new generation of immersive web that is happening right now."

"It has been one year since Meta's Super Bowl ad for its VR headsets brought metaverse into the mainstream. That being said, what is SLGG's definition and thoughts on what it will take for the metaverse to gain traction in the masses?" asked Jolly. Hand discussed the growing underperformance of traditional forms of digital marketing, as companies continue to have difficulty reaching young audiences outside of gaming platforms. "That is the next redirection of capital," said Hand, noting that the Company works as an educator and guide for companies looking to reach young audiences inside open world platforms. "We are the antidote to the way that traditional advertising is failing right now; when we delivered Barbie's Dreamhouse, we had 60 million player visits in the month of October."

To close the interview, Hand encouraged investors to consider the potential of the demand for immersive and creation-based platforms across gaming and this new innovative social advertising channel for brands. She also encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand their portfolio and capabilities and monetize an increasingly greater share of advertisers' wallets.

