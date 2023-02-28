Telecommunications Industry Association Announces Senior Executive from U.S. Department of Commerce as Featured Speaker for BEAD Success Summit

Kevin Gallagher, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Commerce, to deliver key insights for success to Broadband Equity and Deployment Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world, today announced it has confirmed Kevin Gallagher, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, will be a featured keynote speaker at the BEAD Success Summit, which is being held, April 19 -20, in Arlington, VA.

The BEAD Success Summit will bring together all of the key stakeholders in the $42 Billion program to discuss the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NoFo) and technology alternatives in plenary sessions, panel discussions and technical breakouts. Attendees and speakers will include representatives from State Broadband Offices, Federal Agencies and Government, ISPs, suppliers, consultants and investors.

Kevin Gallagher serves as the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce - the principal agency which is responsible for administering a historic level of funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Mr. Gallagher advises the Secretary on issues relating to economic development, broadband and workforce development. Mr. Gallagher came to the U.S. Department of Commerce from Providence, Rhode Island, where he served as then-Governor Gina Raimondo's Senior Deputy Chief of Staff.

"Mr. Gallagher has long been a key voice in developing and executing the BEAD program at the highest levels of the Department of Commerce and we are pleased to have him join other federal, state and industry thought leaders to speak at the BEAD Success Summit in Arlington, Virginia this April," said TIA CEO, David Stehlin. "As we gather the key stakeholders of the BEAD Program for this comprehensive event, it will be valuable for attendees to hear from leaders like Kevin on the latest details around the BEAD program and get insights that will help ensure the program will be successful in reaching its objective."

The State Advisory Council, comprised of State Broadband Office officials from across the country and created by TIA, has been formulating an agenda that covers the critical requirements of the BEAD program. These topics include: Cyber and Supply Chain Risk Management, Climate Resilience, Extreme High Cost Per Location Threshold, and Match Generally. The council has also identified other important topics for discussion at the Summit, including Broadband Mapping, Buy American, Middle-Class Affordability/Low-Cost Option, and Workforce Development.

The 2023 BEAD Success Summit will offer a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to come together over two days for education, collaboration, networking, and information sharing that will help maximize the success of the program and connect all Americans.

