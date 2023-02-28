Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
WKN: A116QX ISIN: LU1079842321 Ticker-Symbol: EUPE 
Tradegate
27.02.23
13:29 Uhr
462,95 Euro
+0,45
+0,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.02.2023 | 15:16
OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HED) OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 27/02/2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.7930

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6583810

CODE: 5HED

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BF92LR56 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      5HED 
Sequence No.:  226454 
EQS News ID:  1570947 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2023 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
