DJ OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HED) OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 27/02/2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.7930

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6583810

CODE: 5HED

