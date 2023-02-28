Anzeige
28.02.2023 | 15:34
inGroup International: inGroup Appoints Anthony Varvaro Chief Operating Officer

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony Varvaro, inGroup's Chief Financial Officer, has recently been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and now operates as COO/CFO.

"Anthony's contributions continue to elevate our company. In his expanded role, he will work to more fully align all of inGroup's resources and personnel and increase our impact," said Frank Codina, inGroup's Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

Mr. Varvaro joined inCruises in 2019 to direct the company's finance and accounting areas and has continually been promoted to increasing levels of responsibility.

"We're grateful for Anthony's leadership and pleased to expand his influence. He is a key driving force for important program upgrades and growth initiatives that are accelerating our impressive momentum," said Michael Hutchison, inGroup's Co-Founder & Co-CEO

Mr. Varvaro brings extensive experience in financial services, global payment platforms, business management, and team leadership to his new dual role.

"I love where we are going at inGroup and am very grateful for this opportunity. We are a totally unique, dynamic, and truly worldwide enterprise with a very bright future. I am confident our team will continue finding new and exciting ways to enrich lives and grow our global impact," said Mr. Varvaro.

inGroup is the parent company of inCruises, the world's fastest-growing travel club. Club Membership is shared exclusively through inGroup International's independent Partners, who can earn compensation for referring others. Club Membership payments are matched with double Reward Points, which amplifies Members' vacation purchasing power. Members use Reward Points to book cruises, hotels, and resorts. Savings created through Reward Points guarantees Members save money each and every time they book a vacation. inCruises' easy-to-use website supports 17 languages to service their global community.

For more information, visit in.Group.

About inCruises

inCruises is one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching its flagship inCruises membership in 2016, the Company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Groupand inCruises.


