

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department store chain Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced Tuesday that 30-year retail veteran Dave Alves has been named its President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to CEO Tom Kingsbury, effective in April.



In this role, Alves will be responsible for Kohl's enterprise operations including its nearly 1,200 stores, global supply chain and distribution centers, real estate portfolio, purchasing, sustainability, risk management & compliance functions.



Alves has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry. Most recently, Alves was president and chief retail officer for Bealls Retail Group, overseeing all Bealls Stores, Bealls Outlet Stores, Burkes Outlet Stores, and Home Centric.



Prior to Bealls, Alves held leadership roles at TJX Canada and TJX Europe, Hudson's Bay and Sterling Shoes.



