Physitrack PLC's Annual Report 2022 published

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) Physitrack PLC (publ) has today published its Annual Report 2022.

The report is attached to this press release and available at:

https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Learn more at https://championhealth.co.uk/ and watch this video on the new Champion Health Launch Self-serve at https://vimeo.com/801765782/3c77832b80 (1.12 minutes).

