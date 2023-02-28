Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 
Xetra
28.02.23
15:46 Uhr
9,080 Euro
-0,312
-3,32 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 15:48
Carnival PLC - Carnival Plc Annual Report

Carnival PLC - Carnival Plc Annual Report

PR Newswire

London, February 27

CARNIVAL PLC ANNUAL REPORT

MIAMI (February 28, 2023) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that the Carnival plc 2022 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This document is also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

© 2023 PR Newswire
