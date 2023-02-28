EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2022
Solid FY 2022 performance with net profit of €41.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €122.4 million
Strong loan issuance drives organic growth in Q4: quarterly growth of 9% in net receivables and 10% in revenue
Significant deleveraging with over €50 million of bonds repurchased in 2022
28 February 2023. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2022 (the 'Period').
Operational Highlights
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"We set out a vision of a leaner, more focused and more profitable business, and have worked steadily to achieve that goal. These strong full year results also reflect the efforts of our teams in the online and banking business to respond to the effects of the war on Ukraine and global inflationary pressures.
"4finance was founded 15 years ago this month. As we celebrate this important milestone, we remember that this success has been down to our spirit of adaptability and resilience. This culture remains the key to our future.
"Looking forward, while we keep a close eye on costs and efficiency, we are investing in growth across the business and particularly at TBI Bank and our Philippines business."
