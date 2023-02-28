Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Rightbridge Ventures Group AB receives observation status (129/23)

Today, February 28, 2023, Rightbridge Ventures Group AB disclosed its annual
financial statement of 2022 with information on the company's financial
situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Rightbridge Ventures Group AB (RIGHTB, ISIN code SE0019070749, order book ID
249469) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
