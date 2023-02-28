Benevity: Make an Impact This International Women's Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Benevity



Rally your people on March 8 to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about discrimination and take action on gender parity.

Our International Women's Day activation kit has ready-to-use content that makes launching a campaign easy and fast.

Download the kit to get:

Giving opportunities - A list of vetted nonprofits supporting women that your people can donate to, along with information on how their funds will help.

News items - Communication templates that promote the significance of International Women's Day and how people can get involved.

- Communication templates that promote the significance of International Women's Day and how people can get involved. Image suggestions - A variety of images you can license to amplify your campaign.

Get your kit today

