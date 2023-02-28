Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2023 | 16:26
Benevity: Make an Impact This International Women's Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Benevity

Benevity, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

Rally your people on March 8 to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about discrimination and take action on gender parity.

Our International Women's Day activation kit has ready-to-use content that makes launching a campaign easy and fast.

Download the kit to get:

  • Giving opportunities - A list of vetted nonprofits supporting women that your people can donate to, along with information on how their funds will help.
  • News items - Communication templates that promote the significance of International Women's Day and how people can get involved.
  • Image suggestions - A variety of images you can license to amplify your campaign.

Get your kit today

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Benevity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Benevity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/benevity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Benevity

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741194/Make-an-Impact-This-International-Womens-Day

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
