The cell therapy manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of over 12%, claims Roots Analysis

Given the consistent research efforts and continuous growth of the cell therapies development pipeline, this upcoming therapeutic segment is expected to represent one of the highest valued segments of the biopharmaceutical industry in the foreseen future

Owing to the intricacies associated with the manufacturing processes, requirement for advanced production facilities and the growing demand for cell therapy products, developers are actively outsourcing certain production operations, in addition to expanding their in-house capabilities.

Key Market Insights

Around 240 organizations claim to be engaged in contract manufacturing of cell therapies

The current market landscape is dominated by industry players, which constitute 70% of the total number of stakeholders. It is worth mentioning that, amongst these, over 39% companies are small firms.

340+ production facilities dedicated to cell therapies have been established worldwide

North America has emerged as a key manufacturing hub for cell therapies, featuring the presence of nearly 46% manufacturing facilities; this is followed by Europe (28%). Other emerging regions include China, Japan, Singapore and Australia.

65+ cell therapy manufacturers are focused on immune cell and stem cell therapies

Most of the players in this domain are focused on manufacturing of T cell therapies, primarily CAR-T therapies, while stem cell therapy manufacturers are primarily engaged in the production of adult stem cells and mesenchymal stem cell therapies

Presently, more than 100 companies carry out manufacturing at all scales of operation.

Nearly 54% players have the required capabilities for commercial scale manufacturing. It is worth noting that all industry and non-industry players manufacture cell therapies required for clinical purposes.

45+ companies offer automated and closed systems to cell therapy developers

More than 70 automated and closed systems are being used for cell therapy manufacturing. Nearly 60% automation technologies have been developed for processing and manufacturing adult stem cells, followed by those focused on T cells (53%).

1,038+ clinical trials evaluating cell therapies have been registered post 2019, worldwide

The clinical research activity (in terms of number of trials registered) increased at a CAGR of 73%, during the period 2019-2022. Of the total number of trials, close to 94% studies are presently active. Amongst the active trials, 76% were observed to be currently recruiting.

Over 260 partnerships were established in this domain, during the period 2016-2022

A large proportion (28%) of the partnerships were related to cell therapy manufacturing, followed by mergers and acquisitions (19%), and product development and commercialization agreements (9%).

Expansion activity in this domain has grown at a CAGR of 70%, between 2017 and 2022

More than 110 facility expansions were reported during the given time period. Over 80% instances were related to the establishment of new facilities, followed by those involving the expansion of existing facilities (19%).

Initiatives undertaken by big pharma players have increased at a CAGR of 58%, during 2017-2022

Several big pharma players have carried out initiatives focused on cell therapy manufacturing. Gilead sciences, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Novartis are some of the prominent big pharma players in this domain.

Currently available global cell therapy manufacturing capacity is estimated to be over 5.44 billion sq. ft. of dedicated cleanroom area

The maximum (48%) installed capacity (in terms of cleanroom area) belongs to companies based in North America; the region has a higher number of players, which have multiple production facilities. This is followed by Asia Pacific (41%) and Europe (12%).

The demand for cell therapies is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16%, during 2022-2035

Presently, the clinical demand for stem cell and CAR-T cell-based products is the highest; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well. On the other hand, the demand for NK cell and dendritic cell therapies is expected to grow at a relatively faster pace, over the next decade.

By 2035, the market for commercial scale cell therapy manufacturing is likely to grow at an annualized rate of 19%

Currently, North America and Europe capture more than 55% share of the overall market. Specifically, the cell therapy manufacturing market in Asia Pacific is driven by countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, India and Singapore. It is worth noting that the current market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the clinical demand for cell therapies.

Frequency Asked Questions

What is the current, annual, global demand for cell-based therapies? How is the demand for such products likely to evolve over the next decade?

What is the current, installed contract manufacturing capacity for cell therapies?

What are the key parameters governing the price of cell therapies?

What are the key recent developments (such as partnerships and expansions) that have been undertaken in the field of cell therapies?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in the cell therapy manufacturing domain?

What are the different types of initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the manufacturing of cell therapies in the recent past?

What are the different types of automated technology platforms that are available to be adopted for the development and manufacturing of cell therapies?

Who are the key players (industry / non-industry) engaged in the manufacturing of cell-based therapies across the world?

What is the estimated total capital expenditure required to set up a cell therapy manufacturing facility?

What are the key factors influencing the make (manufacture in-house) versus buy (outsource) decision related to cell therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across various key market segments?

The financial opportunity associated with the cell therapy manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Cell Therapy

T cell therapies



Dendritic cell therapies



NK cell therapies



Stem cell therapies

Source of Cell

Autologous



Allogeneic

Scale of Operation

Clinical



Commercial

Purpose of Manufacturing

In-house Manufacturing



Contract Manufacturing

Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the manufacturing of cell therapies is largely being outsourced due to exorbitant costs associated with the setting-up of in-house expertise. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Peter Coleman (Chief Executive Officer, RoslinCT)

(Chief Executive Officer, RoslinCT) Dominic Clarke (Chief Technical Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy, Discovery Life Sciences)

(Chief Technical Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy, Discovery Life Sciences) Troels Jordansen (Chief Executive Officer, Glycostem Therapeutics)

Gilles Devillers (General Manager, Bio Elpida)

(General Manager, Bio Elpida) Wei (William) Cao (Chief Executive Officer, Gracell Biotechnologies )

(Chief Executive Officer, ) Arik Hasson (Executive VP Research and Development, Kadimastem)

(Executive VP Research and Development, Kadimastem) Fiona Bellot (Business Development Manager, RoslinCT)

(Business Development Manager, RoslinCT) David Mckenna (Professor and American Red Cross Chair in Transfusion Medicine, University of Minnesota )

(Professor and American Red Cross Chair in Transfusion Medicine, ) Victor Lietao Li (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lion TCR)

Arnaud Deladeriere (Manager, Business Development & Operations-cGMP Manufacturing Unit, C3i Center for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

(Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing) Mathilde Girard (Department Leader, Cell Therapy Innovation and Development, Yposkesi)

(Department Leader, Cell Therapy Innovation and Development, Yposkesi) Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies)

(Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies) Gerard MJ Bos (Chief Executive Officer, CiMaas)

The research includes profiles of key players (industry and non-industry;listed below), featuring a brief overview of the company / organization, along with details related to its manufacturing facilities, service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AGC Biologics

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cell Therapies

Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine

Center for Cell Manufacturing Ireland, National University of Ireland

Charles River Laboratories

Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, University of Pennsylvania

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

Guy's and St. Thomas GMP Facility, Guy's Hospital

KBI Biopharma

Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine , Stanford University

, Lonza

MEDINET

Minaris Regenerative Medicine

Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota

Newcastle Cellular Therapies Facility, Newcastle University

University Nikon CeLL innovation

Rayne Cell Therapy Suite, King's College London

RoslinCT

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, Scottish Centre of Regenerative Medicine

Sydney Cell and Gene Therapy

Thermofisher Scientific

WuXi AppTec

