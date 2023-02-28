Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
Berlin
28.02.23
08:08 Uhr
7,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 16:48
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday March 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday March 9, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/869583/live-q-neonode-2.

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

Director Marketing
Alana Gordon
E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com
Phone: +46 736 82 60 10

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3724856/1880959.pdf

Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on March 9, 2023

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/urban-forssell-ceo-neonode-blue,c3149726

Urban Forssell CEO Neonode Blue

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-results-on-march-9-2023-301758181.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
