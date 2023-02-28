Brain Scientific Inc.: Brain Scientific Sees Increased First-Quarter Sales Momentum and Revenue Growth

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Piezo Motion, a Florida-based Brain Scientific (OTCQB:BRSFD) technology company, announces today increased demand for its new range of novel miniature rotary piezomotors (the RAS Series). The highly precise yet very affordable RAS motor is finding use in a growing range of applications including photonics, medical devices and miniature pumps.

"We just received our largest order to date for our new miniature motor from a hi-tech company that is working in the photonics space," said Dr. Mark Broderick, president of Piezo Motion. "It really was just a matter of time before our RAS motor started to get the attention it really deserves."

Another significant development with Piezo Motion is the growing interest in our new and completely ferrous-free (non-magnetic) high-torque motor. The company received an order from the University of Hawaii and is also collaborating under contract with a US-based designer of medical robotics; both these applications are applying our non-magnetic motor within the field of medical MRI where traditional motors cannot operate.

Along with these large orders, the company reported that a number of entrepreneurs and innovators are doing incredible things with Piezo Motion's innovative motors. For example, Reuben Brewer, an SRI employee, robotics-class professor at Stanford, and a home robotics lab mad scientist-type said, "I've tried out the new motor (RAS), and I love it! It has a very respectable torque, is reliable and a great price compared to alternative and bulkier traditional motors."

Piezo Motion's technologies, which are protected by 27 worldwide patents, are applicable to a vast array of diversified markets including:

Life science

Medical devices

Robotics

Aerospace

Semiconductor

Optics

Automotive systems

"Our piezo motors are filling a unique gap in the market. They are tiny, energy-efficient and precise, yet extremely affordable, finally allowing device manufacturers to use piezoelectric motors for large-scale manufacturing," said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Piezo Motion.

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ), a Brain Scientific company, is a leader in precision motor technology with multimillion-dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative technology and motion products that enhance functionality in a multitude of applications. The company works with startups, OEMs, research institutions and industrial companies from around the world, empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

