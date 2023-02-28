Apranga Group interim information for 12 months of 2022

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 293.3 million in 12 months 2022 and was by 28.4% higher than in 2021 and by 18.3% higher than in 2019.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group's stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and sales area not exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 February 2021. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 March 2021. All Group's stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group's stores had been open in Lithuania as of 29 May 2021. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. Group's stores that operate in shopping malls and have separate entrance from outside had been reopened in Latvia as of 22 May 2021. All Group's stores had been open in Latvia as of 3 June 2021 until 14 October 2021, when the operation of stores in shopping malls on weekends were banned in Latvia, and from 21 October 2021 all Group's stores in Latvia again were temporarily closed. All Group's stores were reopened in Latvia from 15 November 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group's stores were allowed to work also on weekends as of 25 December 2021. In Estonia, all Group's stores were temporarily closed from 11 March 2021 until 3 May 2021. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in 2021.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 18.5 million in 12 months of 2022. The Group made profit before income tax of EUR 13.2 million in the same period of 2021.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 38.7 million in 12 months 2022 and increased by 13.6% comparing to corresponding period of 2021.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for 12 months of 2022, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas

"Apranga" Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



