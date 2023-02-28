Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Frankfurt
28.02.23
08:01 Uhr
6,800 Euro
-0,050
-0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
28.02.2023 | 17:24
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 28

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 24 February 2023, Alex Maloney, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, exercised 89,105 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan. The exercise was satisfied using existing shares in issue held by the Lancashire Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust.

Mr. Maloney sold all 89,105 of the common shares arising as a result of the exercise of these RSS awards at the price shown below.

The Company also announces that on 24 February 2023, Mr. Maloney sold an additional 100,000 common shares of US$0.50 each at the price shown below.

Following this transaction, Mr. Maloney has an interest in the Company of 810,899 common shares (which includes 181,819 shares held via a connected person), representing a total holding of 0.3323%.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlex Maloney
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4 (i)Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each


ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Acquisitionof common shares on exercise of 89,105 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil89,105 common shares of US$0.50 each acquired on exercise of RSS awards
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price


89,105
Nil
e)Date of the transaction 2023-02-24
f)Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market
4 (ii)Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each


ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Saleof 189,105 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.9960289,105 common shares of US$0.50 each
£6.018422100,000 common shares of US$0.50 each
d)Aggregated information
189,105
£1,136,117.58
e)Date of the transaction 2023-02-24
f)Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
28 February 2023		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
© 2023 PR Newswire
