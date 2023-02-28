BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Changes to Portfolio Management Team

Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc

5493003K5E043LHLO706

Changes to Portfolio Management Team



28 February 2023

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that with immediate effect Sudaif Niaz will join Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher as a named portfolio manager of the Company.

Mr Niaz joined BlackRock in 2015 and is a portfolio manager and research analyst in the Global Emerging Markets Equities Team within BlackRock's Fundamental Equity Group. Mr Niaz is a member of the EMEA and Frontier Markets research team, and he specialises in the Middle-East, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Mr. Niaz has worked closely with Mr Vecht and Mrs Fletcher for many years providing support in managing the Company's portfolio and his addition as a named manager reflects his significant contribution. There are no changes anticipated in the way the portfolio is managed on a day to day basis as a result of this change.

Prior to joining BlackRock Mr Niaz worked at Perella Weinberg Partners and Caravel in New York. He graduated with a BA in economics from Northwestern University and completed his MBA at INSEAD.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger - 020 7743 2639

Bart Nash - 020 7743 5777

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited