Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 28
[28.02.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.02.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,540,182.00
|USD
|0
|130,943,093.02
|7.4653
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|28.02.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,754,790.00
|EUR
|0
|71,120,239.00
|7.2908
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|28.02.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,648,151.00
|GBP
|0
|57,028,739.63
|10.0969
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|28.02.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,750,506.00
|GBP
|0
|17,476,590.00
|9.9837
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|28.02.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|95,165,952.60
|124.4797