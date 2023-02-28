Creation of a leading provider of critical systems and digital services for the defence security, space and energy sectors

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP) (Paris:SOP), a European tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, and CS Group (Euronext Paris: SX), a major player in the design, integration and operation of critical systems, announced today that Sopra Steria has acquired a majority stake in CS Group.

This acquisition was completed via an acquisition agreement signed on 18 November 2022 (see the press release published on 21/11/22) with a view to acquiring the CS Group shares held by the company's Chairman of the Board of Directors Yazid Sabeg, Chief Executive Officer Eric Blanc-Garin, and their joint holding company Duna Cie, comprising around 29.73% of CS Group's share capital (the "main block"), at the price of €11.50 per share. It also followed the fulfilment of the commitments made to Sopra Steria by Cira Holding and the founders of Novidy's on 27 July 2022 (see press release published on 28/7/22) to sell stakes comprising approximately 29.15% and 6.38%, respectively, of the company's share capital at the same per-share price as for the main block.

Following this acquisition, and taking into account the 9.80% of the share capital and 13.90 of the voting rights already owned by the Group, Sopra Steria now owns 75.06% of the share capital and 76.21 of the voting rights in CS Group1

CS Group will be consolidated in Sopra Steria's accounts from 1 March 2023.

In accordance with AMF's General Regulation, Sopra Steria will soon file a draft simplified mandatory public buyout offer (OPA simplifiée) for the rest of the share capital at the same unit price of €11.50 per ordinary share.

If, at the end of the offer period, the threshold enabling the completion of a mandatory delisting is reached, Sopra Steria will request the implementation of a mandatory delisting procedure for CS Group securities from the Euronext Paris exchange.

About CS Group

CS Group is a major player in the design, integration and operation of critical systems. CS Group is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange Compartment C (Shares: Euroclear 7896 ISIN: FR0007317813).

For more information, visit www.csgroup.eu

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European tech leader renowned for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €5.1 billion in 2022.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

1 On the basis of a share capital composed of 24,568,466 shares representing 27,358,601 theoretical voting rights at February 3 2023, restated to reflect the loss of double voting rights attached to certain shares transferred as part of the acquisition.

