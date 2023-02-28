The firms' combined capabilities and resources support Taoglas ambitious plans to expand its product portfolio, engineering expertise, and global footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisition

Taoglas®, a trusted provider of antennas and IoT components that helps solve complex engineering problems, today announced that it has completed a transaction that results in a majority ownership from Graham Partners, a private investment firm targeting technology-driven advanced manufacturing companies. The deal will support Taoglas' continued expansion of in-house RF engineering expertise and design globally, new product development, sales channels, and customer base across a wide range of IoT industries, including mobility, infrastructure, transportation, medical, industrial, and smart city verticals.

"Graham Partners is a game changer for Taoglas. We selected Graham Partners after a detailed and patient process based on their deep understanding of IoT, cultural fit, and shared vision of where we want to take the company," said Dermot O'Shea, CEO of Taoglas. "With no change to the recent Taoglas leadership team or day-to-day operations, we maintain our values and mission and gain a true partner, not just an investor, to help us achieve our goals."

"With the continued leadership of my Co-Founder Dermot O'Shea as CEO, the great team that Taoglas has built up over the last 20 years, and now a strong new partner in Graham Partners, I leave this great company secure in the knowledge it's in safe hands as I focus on developing my new venture Superfy in the global smart recycling space," said Ronan Quinlan, Co-Founder of Taoglas.

The need to efficiently integrate complex wireless and RF technologies into everyday devices and platforms continues to grow exponentially.Building on a proven track record of providing state-of-the-art IoT solutions to a wide range of industries, the investment supports Taoglas' ambitious growth plans, including expanding its product portfolio, strategic partnerships, and global team. Taoglas plans to leverage Graham Partners' deep industry knowledge, network, and experience to further its mission to deliver innovative RF and wireless solutions that advance IoT and connectivity.

"We are excited to welcome Taoglas into the Graham Partners family as it continues to expand its exciting growth trajectory in the IoT space," said Rob Newbold, Managing Principal at Graham Partners. "We believe Taoglas has established itself as a clear and dominant leader, and that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for connected devices and innovative technology."

Houlihan Lokey was the exclusive financial advisor to Taoglas on this transaction.

"Houlihan Lokey's superior service, experienced advisory team, and knowledge of the global IoT and industrial technology landscapes were instrumental to this deal," said O'Shea.

As a company with significant US presence and operations, Taoglas is well positioned to help customers mitigate supply chain and privacy risks due to economic and geopolitical volatility. With new access to operating partners seasoned in manufacturing, sustainability, and internal infrastructure, customers can be confident that Taoglas will continue to deliver an uninterrupted supply chain, rapid local delivery, and seamless support.

As part of the company's growth strategy, Graham Partners and Taoglas are actively seeking add-on acquisitions to further expand the company's scale and capabilities worldwide.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a trusted provider of antennas, advanced IoT components, and custom design services that helps customers navigate complex RF and wireless systems and brings connectivity solutions to market. Since its foundation in 2004, the global company has provided its customers with access to substantial engineering resources, in-house testing, and pre-certification capabilities. Taoglas is committed to continuous innovation, customer service, and quality that delivers long-term peace of mind.

About Graham Partners

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Since the firm's founding in 1988 by Steven Graham, Graham Partners has provided capital to support the growth and strategic initiatives of its portfolio companies, closing over 150 acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and divestitures.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

