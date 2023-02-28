Lenovo: Q&A: Working Towards a Net-Zero Future Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Lenovo unveiled its latest commitment to fighting climate change by pledging to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

As a global tech leader, it is important that we leave a positive impact on our planet for the next generation. What we do today, determines what comes next. That is why Lenovo is determined to provide smarter technology that builds a brighter, more sustainable future for our customers, colleagues, communities and the planet.

Recently, I had the pleasure of chatting with the Founder of Pur Plant and one of our Lenovo Innovators, Quentin Brouhon, about his passion for environmental sustainability. Read on to learn what net-zero means to him and how others can make a difference to reduce their carbon footprint.

What does net-zero mean to you?

To me, the solution to net-zero is under our feet. The way we currently grow most of our food is harming our planet's ecosystem through topsoil and biodiversity loss, desertification, habitat destruction, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. According to the United Nations, about a third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions is linked to food. We need to adopt regenerative practices like not tilling the soil, planting trees, covering crops, planned grazing or installing wind turbines and solar panels as an energy source. More carbon in the ground is good for our planet. We also must call on companies to implement sustainable solutions and make pledges towards a net-zero future.

Lenovo, as an example, is one of just a few hundred global companies that has committed to not just to achieving net-zero, but also to use its global platform to make a positive social and environmental impact. Providing communities and companies with educational information on the simplicity of making a difference is crucial to saving our planet and achieving net-zero.

Based on your work, how has climate change impacted our ecosystems?

I have noticed climate change affect my region of Spain primarily during the summer and winter. Over the past few years, we've experienced warmer winters, which directly impacts our orchards and plants, and there is a noticeable lack of water during the summer. This is something that really worries me, especially as it relates to the future of my work. The drought ruins productivity, as well as vegetable and fruit harvests. The result of these weather changes have led to increased product prices, which negatively impact local producers and consumers.

What practices can anyone adopt to lessen their environmental impact?

Whether you live in an urban area or the countryside, composting waste is a practice that anyone can do. Composting is a complex biological process that uses microbes, and occasionally worms, to break down everyday food waste. This creates an incredible organic fertilizer for your urban micro-jungle or extensive gardens. You don't need a big space to make a huge difference - you can compost easily at home. Another easy practice to adopt is reducing the use of plastic. This can be as simple as bringing your own shopping bags to the store or packing things in reusable containers versus one-time-use plastics.

When you envision a more sustainable future, what does that look like?

I imagine a future in which we take care of nature and, in return, nature takes care of us. A society where we are surrounded by plants, and communities are growing the organic foods they consume. Furthermore, I envision a future where we are using the most innovative, sustainable technology. Sustainable technology is not just designed to be reused, but also serves as the foundation for transformative thinking, ideating and educating. A place where we connect through our devices and prioritize technology that creates a brighter tomorrow.

What role do you think companies can and should play when it comes to sustainability?

Without a doubt, companies have a responsibility to use green energy, reduce the use of plastics and decrease carbon footprints. Going digital and cutting back on unnecessary paper use is crucial to achieving these goals. Additionally, companies need to understand the importance of using local suppliers. By prioritizing the use of local suppliers, companies can have a large impact on local ecosystems and reduce their carbon footprint through reduced travel. Additionally, setting specific, measurable commitments, such as Lenovo's net-zero targets, demonstrates that companies are serious about making an impact.

Follow Quentin's LenovoInnovators journey and learn more about his mission to save our planet on Instagram @quentin_brouhon

