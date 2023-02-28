Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
28.02.23
08:36 Uhr
148,20 Euro
-0,20
-0,13 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,80151,0519:51
149,25150,7019:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2023 | 19:10
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD UK expands its industrial footprint with the acquisition of Orange Chemicals

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (28 February 2023) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD UK has acquired 100% of the shares of Orange Chemicals Ltd ("Orange Chemicals"), a distributor of performance chemicals throughout the UK and Ireland.

Since its inception in 1976, Orange Chemicals has built an excellent industry reputation alongside its strong presence across Coatings & Construction, Advanced Materials, and other industrial markets.

"Orange Chemicals brings a highly complementary portfolio of suppliers, products, and customers, in addition to excellent industry relationships, expertise, and a proven track record of steady growth. Joining forces with Orange Chemicals will enable IMCD UK to expand our customer offering and consequently accelerate our growth ambitions throughout the UK and Ireland", said Paul Hanbury, Managing Director, IMCD UK.

Orange Chemicals, headquartered in Winchester, generated a revenue of approximately EUR 30 million in financial year 2022 and adds seven employees to the IMCD UK team. The company has long-standing partnerships with leading global suppliers, which make it an ideal fit with IMCD UK.

"Joining IMCD is an exciting new chapter for Orange Chemicals and reinforces our commitment to delivering valuable connections between our customers and supply chain partners, as we have done for over 45 years. I'm confident that our complementary portfolios and business models will be highly beneficial for our companies, but also for the principals and customers we serve," commented John Millett, Managing Director, Orange Chemicals.

Attached, is the full press release in pdf format, the key visual and the photo caption.

Attachments

  • Photo caption_IMCD UK expands its industrial footprint with the acquisition of Orange Chemicals (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6318643a-08b9-44bd-a9cb-1094aed4e722)
  • Press release_IMCD UK expands its industrial footprint with the acquisition of Orange Chemicals (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac66d66f-7204-4d74-a559-ecf6ab562877)
  • key visual_IMCD UK expands its industrial footprint with the acquisition of Orange Chemicals (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5708eb2f-33d4-40dd-a98a-6942fa8cc2a4)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.