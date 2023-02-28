Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Mike Rogers, owner of Fanboys Marketplace-the destination for all things nerd and pop culture, gifts, collectibles, action figures, Funko Pops, comics and more, has been highlighted in The Hollywood Reporter as an Up & Coming Innovator.

In an article written by Sara Smith, Mike Rogers is mentioned among a Top 9 Up & Coming Innovators in the Entertainment Industry. The article, published on February 6th, 2023 mentions the key to Fanboys' success is "taking action and not second guessing," which has helped Rogers expand his stores and even led to the purchase of his restaurant Fanboys Grill and becoming the sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks. Smith says in the article, "He's living proof that if you're passionate about something and you take that first step, amazing things can happen."

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic.

Fanboys has since opened 3 new locations across the D/FW metroplex. At the end of 2022, Fanboys opened Fanboys Grill, a restaurant located in Fort Worth's West 7th district. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156556