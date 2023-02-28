Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Alcon Silver Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Robert Tyson, President, CEO, Director will be presenting on March 3rd at 4:10 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Alcon Silver Corp.

A Silver Opportunity Primed For Its DebutAlcon Silver has a 30M oz silver equivalent deposit with its Princesa Silver Project, and a portfolio of Polymetallic silver exploration projects that have recently been optioned from Pan American Silver. The company's management team has more than 120 years experience in the exploration and mine development industry, primarily in Latin America.

