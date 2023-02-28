Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023

WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Frankfurt
28.02.23
12:28 Uhr
16,610 Euro
+0,300
+1,84 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2023 | 21:46
97 Leser
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S completes the acquisition of Alec Bradley cigar business

Company Announcement
No. 12/2023

Copenhagen, 28 February 2023

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S completes the acquisition of Alec Bradley cigar business.

Effective 1 March 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group ("the Company") has completed the acquisition of substantially all assets of Alec Bradley Cigar Distributors Inc. and associated companies ("Alec Bradley"). Reference is made to the Company's announcement of 22 February 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Michael, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 12 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eb280e34-e349-46c0-ba0d-f6c39cbbc074)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
