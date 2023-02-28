RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Participate in 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 14, 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that President and CEO Rob Dawson and CFO Peter Yin will participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel on Tuesday, March 14th. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with RF Industries' management, please contact your Roth representative or RF Industries' investor relations firm at RFIL@finprofiles.com.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Parsippany, New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries Contact:

Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

rfi@rfindustries.com Investor Relations Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Jack Drapacz

(310) 622-8230

John Brownell

(310) 622-8249

RFIL@finprofiles.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741239/RF-Industries-to-Participate-in-35th-Annual-Roth-Conference-on-March-14-2023