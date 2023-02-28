Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Michael Listner Chief Risk Officer

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") announced today the appointment of Senior Vice President Michael Listner to the role of Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Michael previously served as Co-Chief Credit Officer at the Bank. A key advisor to Bank executives overseeing credit analytics and lending, Listner will lead the organization's enterprise risk management strategy and support its future growth.

"Powerful risk management is integral to the banking industry, and we have been fortunate to have Michael's leadership and expertise over the past five years," said President & CEO, Michael Gilfeather. "His deep and multi-faceted work with us and other industry experience position him perfectly to manage the Bank's risk management capabilities as we enter our next phase of growth."

With this new role, Listner assumes responsibility for risk management across the Bank, including credit and risk assessment, the development and implementation of risk management strategy, and oversight of risk management systems for all business segments and operational units.

Listner joined Orange Bank in 2018 as First Vice President - Senior Credit Officer responsible for credit administration, including managing and directing the Bank's loan portfolio and supervision of all credit-related matters. In 2020, he was promoted to Senior Vice President - Chief Credit Officer, where his extensive experience in credit analysis has helped the Bank significantly expand its lending throughout the Hudson Valley.

Michael has a Master of Business Administration from NYU Stern School of Business and a BS in Finance and Economics from Villanova University.

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets.

