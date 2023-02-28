Santa Barbara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Nonprofit Professional Services (NPPSS) is proud to announce its strategic approach to talent management designed to help nonprofit organizations recruit, retain, and reward top talent. The approach is aimed at solving the problem of nonprofits struggling to attract and retain top talent, which leads to increased turnover, lost productivity, and increased costs.

NPPSS understands that talent management is a critical business decision that requires a strategic approach. As such, the company offers a complimentary review and recommendations of executive benefit plans, strategies, and services in partnership with National Benefits Group (NBG). This strategic approach helps nonprofits use their tax-exempt status to their advantage by offering cost-effective benefit plans and incentives that attract and retain top talent.

According to Tom Ligare CLU®, CAP®, the Founder of NPPSS, "Like any other business decision that requires an allocation of financial and human resources, it is important to take a strategic approach to talent management. Investing in key staff is critical to reducing turnover and creating a high-performing workplace. Our strategic approach helps nonprofits attract and retain top talent."





NPPSS's strategic approach to talent management is designed to help nonprofits achieve their goals and fulfill their missions by offering a cost-effective way to recruit and retain top talent. The approach includes a comprehensive review of current executive benefit plans, recommendations for improvement, and a review of current HR practices to identify areas for improvement.

Nonprofits that partner with NPPSS and NBG can expect to have a competitive edge in recruiting and retaining top talent. With the increasing demand for nonprofit services and the competition for top talent, nonprofits need to take a strategic approach to talent management to remain relevant and competitive.

Contact:

Tom Ligare CLU®, CAP®

Founder, Nonprofit Professional Services

tom@nppss.com

(805) 684-0109

www.nppss.com

