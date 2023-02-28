CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"We substantially redefined OneSpan during 2022 and ended the year with strong momentum, exceeding our expectations for revenue and adjusted EBITDA," stated OneSpan CEO, Matt Moynahan. "With significant improvements in operational rigor and financial discipline, we are well positioned to continue our transformational journey. Key priorities for 2023 include new enterprise logo acquisition and market share gains along with profitability and margin expansion discipline."

Key Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $56.6 million, a decrease of 4% compared to $59.2 million for the same quarter of 2021. Changes in foreign exchange rates as compared to the prior year period negatively impacted fourth quarter 2022 revenue by approximately $2.9 million. 3 Digital Agreements revenue was $12.4 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $44.2 million, a decrease of 9% year-over-year.

increased 12% year-over-year to $138.7 million. Changes in foreign exchange rates as compared to the prior year period negatively impacted ARR by approximately $3.9 million. Gross profit was $38.0 million, or 67% gross margin, compared to $37.5 million, or 63% in the same period last year.

was $38.0 million, or 67% gross margin, compared to $37.5 million, or 63% in the same period last year. Operating loss was $4.0 million, compared to operating loss of $6.0 million in the same period last year.

was $4.0 million, compared to operating loss of $6.0 million in the same period last year. Net loss was $3.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share compared to $13.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP loss of $9.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share in the same period last year. 4

was $3.2 million compared to $(0.6) million in the same period last year. Changes in foreign exchange rates as compared to the prior year period negatively impacted fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $1.1 million. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $98.8 million at December 31, 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we repurchased $5.7 million in shares of our common stock, compared to $7.5 million in shares repurchased during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $219.0 million, an increase of 2% compared to $214.5 million for the same period of 2021. Changes in foreign exchange rates as compared to the prior year period negatively impacted 2022 revenue by approximately $12.2 million. 3 Digital Agreements revenue was $48.4 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $170.6 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year.

was $219.0 million, an increase of 2% compared to $214.5 million for the same period of 2021. Changes in foreign exchange rates as compared to the prior year period negatively impacted 2022 revenue by approximately $12.2 million. Digital Agreements revenue was $48.4 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $170.6 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year. Gross profit was $148.6 million, or 68% gross margin, compared to $142.9 million, or 67% in the same period last year.

was $148.6 million, or 68% gross margin, compared to $142.9 million, or 67% in the same period last year. Operating loss was $27.1 million, compared to $26.1 million in the same period last year.

was $27.1 million, compared to $26.1 million in the same period last year. Net loss was $14.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share compared to $30.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $16.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the same period last year.

was $14.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share compared to $30.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $16.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.4 million compared to $(5.1) million in the same period last year. Changes in foreign exchange rates as compared to the prior year period negatively impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $1.1 million.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced the acquisition of ProvenDB, which we expect to provide a foundational architecture for future blockchain solutions, including secure vaulting, for Web3. This acquisition closed on February 22, 2023.

Introduced a new and disruptive enterprise pricing model for secure digital agreements, enabling simplified, flexible, and cost effective pricing to help customers drive business outcomes without overbuying and under-consuming licenses and transactions at the most favorable price-per-value in the industry.

Launched OneSpan Notary to enable notaries and customers to complete agreements and notarize documents in a secure and trusted environment. OneSpan Notary offers a streamlined user experience while offering high levels of security.

Financial Outlook

For the Full Year 2023, OneSpan expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $232 million to $242 million, representing a growth rate of 6% - 11%

ARR to be in the range of $157 million to $164 million, representing a growth rate of 13% - 18%

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $3 million to $6 million4

We are revising our expected long-term financial targets as follows:

Revenue to grow at a 12% - 14% CAGR through 2025, as compared to our previous target of 10% - 12%

ARR to grow at a 20% or higher CAGR through 2025, consistent with our previous target

NRR to exceed 120% exiting 2025, consistent with our previous target

Gross profit margin to exceed 70% in 2025, as compared to our previous target of approximately 70%

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 10% - 12% in 2025, as compared to our previous target of 8% - 10%

____________________________________________ 1 ARR is calculated as the approximate annualized value of our customer recurring contracts with a term of at least one year, as of the measurement date. These include subscription, term-based license, and maintenance contracts and exclude one-time fees. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of a recurring contract, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with the customer for a new recurring contract or renewal, or until such customer notifies us that it is not renewing its recurring contract. 2 NRR is defined as the approximate year-over-year growth in ARR from the same set of customers at the end of the prior year period. We previously referred to this metric as Dollar-Based Net Expansion (DBNE). There was no change in how we define or calculate NRR as compared to DBNE. 3 We calculate the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates by translating the applicable foreign-denominated financial results for the current year monthly period(s) from foreign currency to U.S. dollars using the monthly average foreign exchange rate for the same prior year period(s), and comparing it to the current year translated amounts using the applicable current year monthly average foreign exchange rates. 4 An explanation of the use of Non-GAAP financial measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure has also been provided in the tables below. We are not providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict certain items included in GAAP net income without unreasonable efforts.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the outcomes we expect from our strategic transformation plan; our plans for managing our Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments; our expectations for our use of technology acquired in our ProvenDB acquisition; the potential benefits, performance and functionality of our products and solutions, including future offerings; our expected financial results for full year 2023; our expected long-term financial targets; and our general expectations regarding our operational or financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "target", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might", and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: our ability to execute our strategic transformation plan; our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to hire, train, and retain sales and other employees necessary to implement our strategic transformation plan; our ability to successfully develop and market new product offerings and enhancements; the loss of one or more large customers; difficulties enhancing and maintaining our brand recognition; competition; lengthy sales cycles; departures of senior management or other key employees; changes in customer requirements; interruptions or delays in the performance of our products and solutions; real or perceived malfunctions or errors in our products; the potential effects of technological changes; economic recession, inflation, and political instability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to contain it; our ability to effectively manage third party partnerships, acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, or joint ventures; security breaches or cyber-attacks; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; price competitive bidding; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; component shortages; delays and disruption in global transportation and supply chains; reliance on third parties for certain products and data center services; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, as well as other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to "OneSpan", "Company", "we", "our", and "us" refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Product and license $ 31,930 $ 35,342 $ 121,426 $ 120,358 Services and other 24,692 23,811 97,580 94,123 Total revenue 56,622 59,153 219,006 214,481 Cost of goods sold Product and license 12,434 15,377 45,106 46,196 Services and other 6,233 6,309 25,330 25,350 Total cost of goods sold 18,667 21,686 70,436 71,546 Gross profit 37,955 37,467 148,570 142,935 Operating costs Sales and marketing 15,756 16,092 60,949 62,730 Research and development 8,139 11,715 41,735 47,414 General and administrative 16,003 14,234 55,552 53,031 Impairment of intangible assets - - 3,828 - Restructuring and other related charges 1,482 - 9,482 - Amortization of intangible assets 584 1,385 4,139 5,888 Total operating costs 41,964 43,426 175,685 169,063 Operating loss (4,009 ) (5,959 ) (27,115 ) (26,128 ) Interest income (expense), net 398 (3 ) 595 (1 ) Other (expense) income, net 1,010 (964 ) 14,827 (14 ) Loss before income taxes (2,601 ) (6,926 ) (11,693 ) (26,143 ) Provision for income taxes 496 6,847 2,741 4,441 Net loss $ (3,097 ) $ (13,773 ) $ (14,434 ) $ (30,584 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.77 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 39,906 39,458 40,143 39,614 Diluted 39,906 39,458 40,143 39,614

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,501 $ 63,380 Short term investments 2,328 35,108 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,600 in 2022 and $1,419 in 2021 65,132 56,612 Inventories, net 12,054 10,345 Prepaid expenses 6,222 7,594 Contract assets 4,520 4,694 Other current assets 10,783 9,356 Total current assets 197,540 187,089 Property and equipment, net 12,681 10,757 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,022 9,197 Goodwill 90,514 96,174 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 12,482 21,270 Deferred income taxes 1,901 3,786 Other assets 11,942 13,998 Total assets $ 335,082 $ 342,271 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,357 $ 8,204 Deferred revenue 64,637 54,617 Accrued wages and payroll taxes 18,345 16,607 Short-term income taxes payable 2,438 1,103 Other accrued expenses 7,664 7,668 Deferred compensation 373 877 Total current liabilities 110,814 89,076 Long-term deferred revenue 6,269 9,125 Long-term lease liabilities 8,442 10,180 Long-term income taxes payable 2,484 5,054 Deferred income taxes 2,565 1,286 Other long-term liabilities 1,197 7,770 Total liabilities 131,771 122,491 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Common stock: $.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 40,764 and 40,593 shares issued; 39,726 and 40,001 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 107,305 100,250 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,038 and 592 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (18,222 ) (12,501 ) Retained earnings 128,738 143,173 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,550 ) (11,182 ) Total stockholders' equity 203,311 219,780 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 335,082 $ 342,271

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss from operations $ (14,434 ) $ (30,584 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 7,066 8,926 Impairment of intangible assets 3,828 - Gain on sale of equity-method investment (14,810 ) - Deferred tax benefit 1,637 2,823 Stock-based compensation 8,642 4,354 Allowance for doubtful accounts 184 (2,705 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,705 ) 2,047 Inventories, net (2,168 ) 2,209 Contract assets 52 3,787 Accounts payable 9,261 2,716 Income taxes payable (1,140 ) (2,525 ) Accrued expenses 2,197 3,089 Deferred compensation (504 ) (725 ) Deferred revenue 8,173 9,713 Other assets and liabilities (4,065 ) (5,870 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,786 ) (2,745 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short term investments (15,812 ) (59,925 ) Maturities of short term investments 48,550 51,149 Additions to property and equipment (4,996 ) (2,169 ) Additions to intangible assets (29 ) (35 ) Sale of equity-method investment 18,874 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 46,587 (10,980 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (5,721 ) (7,471 ) Tax payments for restricted stock issuances (1,587 ) (2,923 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,308 ) (10,394 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (372 ) (895 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 33,121 (25,014 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 64,227 89,241 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 97,348 $ 64,227

Segment Information

In May 2022, we announced a three-year strategic transformation plan that begins on January 1, 2023. We believe this transformation plan will enable us to build on our strong solution portfolio and market position, enhance our enterprise go-to-market strategy, accelerate revenue growth, and drive efficiencies to support margin expansion and increased profitability. In conjunction with the strategic transformation plan and to enable a more efficient capital deployment model, effective with the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we began reporting under the following two lines of business, which are our reportable operating segments: Digital Agreements and Security Solutions. We expect to manage Digital Agreements for accelerated growth and market share gains and Security Solutions for cash flow given its more modest growth profile.

Digital Agreements. Digital Agreements consists of solutions that enable our clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation and compliance. These solutions, which are largely cloud-based, include our OneSpan Sign e-signature solution and recently introduced OneSpan Notary and Virtual Room solutions. As our transformation plan progresses, we expect to include other cloud-based security modules associated with the secure transaction lifecycle of identity verification, authentication, virtual interaction and transactions, and secure digital vaulting (storage) in the Digital Agreements segment. This segment also includes costs attributable to our transaction cloud platform.

Security Solutions. Security Solutions consist of our broad portfolio of software products and/or software development kits (SDKs) that are used to build applications designed to defend against attacks on digital transactions across online environments, devices and applications. These solutions, which are largely on-premises software products, include identity verification, multi-factor authentication and transaction signing, such as mobile application security, mobile software tokens, and Digipass authenticators that are not cloud connected devices.

Segment operating income consists of the revenues generated by a segment, less the direct costs of revenue, sales and marketing, research and development, amortization and restructuring and other related expenses that are incurred directly by a segment. Unallocated corporate costs include costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment. Financial results by operating segment are included below under Segment and consolidated operating results.

Segment and consolidated operating results (in thousands, except percentages)(unaudited): Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Digital Agreements Revenue $ 12,446 $ 10,831 $ 48,401 $ 40,551 Gross profit $ 9,819 $ 8,254 $ 37,488 $ 29,557 Gross margin 79 % 76 % 77 % 73 % Operating income (loss) $ 2,525 $ 415 $ 5,348 $ (1,612 ) Security Revenue $ 44,176 $ 48,322 $ 170,605 $ 173,930 Gross profit $ 28,136 $ 29,212 $ 111,082 $ 113,378 Gross margin 64 % 60 % 65 % 65 % Operating income $ 10,652 $ 9,785 $ 32,051 $ 35,395 Total Company: Revenue $ 56,622 $ 59,153 $ 219,006 $ 214,481 Gross profit $ 37,955 $ 37,466 $ 148,570 $ 142,935 Gross margin 67 % 63 % 68 % 67 % Statements of Operations reconciliation: Segment operating income $ 13,177 $ 10,200 $ 37,399 $ 33,783 Corporate operating expenses not allocated at the segment level (17,186 ) 16,159 64,514 59,911 Total Company operating loss $ (4,009 ) $ (5,959 ) $ (27,115 ) $ (26,128 )

Revenue by major products and services (in thousands, unaudited): Quarters Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Digital Security Digital Security Agreements Solutions Agreements Solutions (In thousands) Subscription (1) $ 11,301 $ 12,492 $ 9,082 $ 9,490 Maintenance and support 998 10,372 1,240 11,745 Professional services and other (2) 147 1,760 509 2,613 Hardware products - 19,552 - 24,474 Total Revenue $ 12,446 $ 44,176 $ 10,831 $ 48,322 Years Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Digital Security Digital Security Agreements Solutions Agreements Solutions (In thousands) Subscription (1) $ 42,029 $ 47,124 $ 33,283 $ 35,224 Maintenance and support 5,451 42,894 5,709 45,567 Professional services and other (2) 921 7,087 1,494 13,703 Hardware products - 73,500 65 79,436 Total Revenue $ 48,401 $ 170,605 $ 40,551 $ 173,930

(1) Subscription includes cloud and on-premises subscription revenue, previously referred to as "subscription" and "term-based software licenses", respectively. (2) Professional services and other includes perpetual software licenses revenue, which was less than 2% of total revenue for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and approximately 5% of total revenue for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report financial results in accordance with GAAP. We also evaluate our performance using certain Non-GAAP financial metrics, namely Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share. Our management believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial metrics, provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of our business, as further discussed in the descriptions of each of these Non-GAAP metrics below.

These Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives or substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. While we believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures are useful for the purposes described below, they have limitations associated with their use, since they exclude items that may have a material impact on our reported results and may be different from similar measures used by other companies. Additional information about the Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appear below.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, and certain non-recurring items, including acquisition related costs, lease exit costs, rebranding costs, and non-routine shareholder matters. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a simplified measure of performance for use in communicating our performance to investors and analysts and for comparisons to other companies within our industry. As a performance measure, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA presents a view of our operating results that is most closely related to serving our customers. By excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, impairment of intangible assets, restructuring costs, and certain other non-recurring items, we are able to evaluate performance without considering decisions that, in most cases, are not directly related to meeting our customers' requirements and were either made in prior periods (e.g., depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, non-routine shareholder matters), deal with the structure or financing of the business (e.g., interest, one-time strategic action costs, restructuring costs, impairment charges) or reflect the application of regulations that are outside of the control of our management team (e.g., taxes). In addition, removing the impact of these items helps us compare our core business performance with that of our competitors.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (3,097 ) $ (13,773 ) $ (14,434 ) $ (30,584 ) Interest (expense) income, net (398 ) 3 (595 ) 1 Provision for income taxes 496 6,847 2,741 4,441 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 1,375 2,166 7,066 8,926 Long-term incentive compensation 3,197 1,581 8,813 5,202 Impairment of intangible assets - - 3,828 - Restructuring and other related charges 1,482 - 9,482 - Other non-recurring items (1) 127 2,618 (10,505 ) 6,951 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,182 $ (558 ) $ 6,396 $ (5,063 )

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other non-recurring items consist of $0.1 million of outside services related to our strategic action plan. For the year ended December 31, 2022, other non-recurring items consist of $4.3 million of outside services related to our strategic action plan, and a $(14.8) million non-operating gain on the sale of our investment in Promon AS. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, other non-recurring items consist of $2.6 million of outside service costs related to our strategic action plan. For the year ended December 31, 2021, other non-recurring items consist of $3.5 million of outside service costs related to our strategic action plan, $2.8 million of outside service costs related to the proxy contest that took place in 2021 and the related $0.7 million settlement with Legion Partners.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share

We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share as net income (loss) or diluted net income (loss) per share, as applicable, before the consideration of long-term incentive compensation expenses, the amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, restructuring costs, and certain other non- recurring items. We use these measures to assess the impact of our performance excluding items that can significantly impact the comparison of our results between periods and the comparison to competitor results.

Long-term incentive compensation for management and others is directly tied to performance, and this measure allows management to see the relationship of the cost of incentives to the performance of the business operations directly if such incentives are based on that period's performance. To the extent that such incentives are based on performance over a period of several years, there may be periods that have significant adjustments to the accruals in the period that relate to a longer period of time, which can make it difficult to assess the results of the business operations in the current period. In addition, the Company's long-term incentives generally reflect the use of restricted stock unit grants or cash awards, while other companies may use different forms of incentives that have different cost impacts, which makes a comparison difficult. We exclude amortization of intangible assets as we believe the amount of such expense in any given period may not be correlated directly to the performance of the business operations and that such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions, the full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets, or the write down of such assets due to an impairment event. However, intangible assets contribute to current and future revenue, and related amortization expense will recur in future periods until expired or written down.

We also exclude certain non-recurring items including one-time strategic action costs and non-recurring shareholder matters, as these items are unrelated to the operations of our core business. By excluding these items, we are better able to compare the operating results of our underlying core business from one reporting period to the next.

We make a tax adjustment based on the above adjustments resulting in an effective tax rate on a Non-GAAP basis, which may differ from the GAAP tax rate. We believe the effective tax rates we use in the adjustment are reasonable estimates of the overall tax rates for the Company under its global operating structure.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (3,097 ) $ (13,773 ) $ (14,434 ) $ (30,584 ) Long-term incentive compensation 3,197 1,581 8,813 5,202 Amortization of intangible assets 584 1,385 4,139 5,888 Impairment of intangible assets - - 3,828 - Restructuring and other related charges 1,482 - 9,482 - Other non-recurring items (1) 127 2,618 (10,505 ) 6,951 Tax impact of adjustments (2) (1,078 ) (1,117 ) (3,151 ) (3,608 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,215 $ (9,306 ) $ (1,828 ) $ (16,151 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.41 ) Shares 40,396 39,458 40,143 39,614

(1) See the footnotes to the Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for a description of the components of other non-recurring items for each period presented. (2) The tax impact of adjustments is calculated as 20% of the adjustments in all periods.

