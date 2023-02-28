SEATTLE & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Q4 2022 Key Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total net revenues was $5.3 billion, up 5% YoY on a reported basis, or 21% YoY on an FX-neutral basis.
- Total gross profit increased 59% YoY to $1.3 billion, with gross profit margin of 24.0%, an improvement of over 810 bps YoY.
- Net income was $102 million, an improvement of $507 million over last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $211 million, an improvement of $496 million over last year.
- Product Commerce net revenues was $5.2 billion, up 5% YoY on a reported basis, or 21% on an FX-neutral basis.
- Product Commerce segment adjusted EBITDA margin reached a record 5.1%, further demonstrating the long-term profit potential of our core offerings.
- Developing Offerings recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $55 million, an improvement of $105 million over last year.
- Cash flow from operations was $580 million for the quarter. The TTM cash flow from operations was $565 million, an improvement of $976 million YoY.
- Free cash flow was $462 million for the quarter. The TTM FCF was $(246) million, an improvement of $837 million YoY.
FY2022 Key Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total net revenues was $20.6 billion, increasing 12% YoY on a reported basis, or 26% YoY on an FX-neutral basis.
- Total gross profit improved 60% YoY to $4.7 billion, with gross profit margin of 22.9%, an expansion of over 680 bps YoY.
- Net loss was $92 million, an improvement of $1.5 billion over 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $381 million, representing a $1.1 billion improvement over last year.
- Product Commerce net revenues reached $20.0 billion, growing 12% YoY on a reported basis, or 26% on an FX-neutral basis.
- Product Commerce segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.0%, an expansion of over 500 bps YoY.
- Cash flow from operations was $565 million, an improvement of $976 million YoY.
- Free cash flow was $(246) million, an improvement of $837 million YoY.
- WOW membership program had 11 million paid members at the end of 2022, an increase of over 20% YoY.
"The results this quarter and the continued progress you see are a reflection of years of investment and innovation by our teams to attack the biggest trade-offs for customers," said Bom Kim, Founder and CEO of Coupang. "And there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the future. The overwhelming majority of the retail market is still offline with high prices and limited selection. We have an opportunity to provide customers with a better alternative: one with wider selection, lower prices, and exceptional service, which in turn should lead us to significant growth in the overall retail market for years to come. Additionally, our investments in new moments of 'wow' in nascent initiatives like food delivery, video streaming, fintech and international have the potential to unlock outsized value for customers and shareholders in promising new areas of growth."
"2022 was a year of many milestones," added Coupang's CFO, Gaurav Anand. "We hit positive adjusted EBITDA for Product Commerce in Q1, achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the consolidated business in Q2, delivered positive net income for the consolidated business in Q3, and delivered record gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and net income in Q4. In light of the progress we have demonstrated over the past year, we are now updating our long-term adjusted EBITDA guidance to 10% or higher. As we look forward to 2023, we expect to see margin expansion, though it may not be meaningful or consistent each quarter, and our strong foundation and momentum give us confidence in our ability to drive further penetration in the vast retail market while delivering new moments of 'wow' for our customers."
|Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Consolidated Financial Summary
Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except net revenues per Active Customer)
2022
2021
% Change
Total net revenues
$
5,326,774
$
5,076,693
5
%
Total net revenues growth, constant currency(1)
21
%
Active Customers
18,115
17,936
1
%
Total net revenues per Active Customer
$
294
$
283
4
%
Gross profit
$
1,278,786
$
805,601
59
%
Net income (loss)
$
102,064
$
(404,979
)
NM
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
210,993
$
(285,089
)
NM
(3)
Segment Information
Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
% Change
Product Commerce
Net revenues
$
5,193,836
$
4,925,816
5
%
Net revenues growth, constant currency(1)
21
%
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
265,899
$
(125,499
)
NM
(3)
Developing Offerings
Net revenues
$
132,938
$
150,877
(12
) %
Net revenues growth, constant currency(1)
2
%
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
(54,906
)
$
(159,590
)
(66
) %
|Full Year 2022 Results
Consolidated Financial Summary
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
% Change
Total net revenues
$
20,582,615
$
18,406,372
12
%
Total net revenues growth, constant currency(1)
26
%
Gross profit(2)
$
4,709,873
$
2,951,128
60
%
Net loss(4)
$
(92,042
)
$
(1,542,590
)
(94
) %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
381,212
$
(747,636
)
NM
(3)
Segment Information
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
% Change
Product Commerce
Net revenues
$
19,954,594
$
17,837,717
12
%
Net revenues growth, constant currency(1)
26
%
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
605,838
$
(360,896
)
NM
(3)
Developing Offerings
Net revenues
$
628,021
$
568,655
10
%
Net revenues growth, constant currency(1)
25
%
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
(224,626
)
$
(386,740
)
(42
) %
(1)
Total net revenues growth, constant currency and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" below for the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures with their comparable amounts prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
(2)
Gross profit is calculated as total net revenues minus cost of sales, and for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes $158 million related to inventory losses from the FC Fire.
(3)
Non-meaningful.
(4)
Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes $296 million in losses recognized during the second quarter of 2021 related to the FC Fire.
FC Fire: While the Company is insured on property losses from the FC Fire that occurred in 2021, investigations surrounding the fire continue. In December 2022, the Company received a refundable insurance cash advance payment of $79 million, which is included within other current liabilities and reflected as an inflow for operating cash flows. The Company has not recognized any insurance benefit in our consolidated statements of operations to date. Whether and to what extent the advance will become non-refundable or additional proceeds will be received is currently unknown.
Webcast and Conference Call
Coupang, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on February 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (March 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM Korea Standard Time). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website, ir.aboutcoupang.com, and a replay of the conference call will be available for at least three months. This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable U.S. GAAP measures, is also available on that site.
About Coupang
Coupang is one of the largest e-commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, "How did we ever live without Coupang?" Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang is headquartered in the United States, with operations and support services performed in markets including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release or related management commentary may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act"), that are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws.
We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this report on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our industry, business, financial condition, and results of operations. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including, among others: the continued growth of the retail market and the increased acceptance of online transactions by potential customers, competition in our industry, managing our growth and expansion into new markets and offerings, our financial performance, our ability to retain existing suppliers and to add new suppliers, our market position, our operation and management of our fulfillment and delivery infrastructure, other legal and regulatory developments, and the impact of the global economy including inflation and foreign currency exchange rates. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements in this earnings release or related management commentary are based on information available to Coupang and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.
Investors and others should note that we may announce material business and financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.aboutcoupang.com), our filings with the SEC, webcasts, press releases, and conference calls. We use these mediums, including our website, to communicate with investors and the general public about our company, our products, and other issues. It is possible that the information that we make available on our website may be deemed to be material information. We therefore encourage investors and others interested in our company to review the information that we make available on our website.
COUPANG, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net retail sales
$
4,760,512
$
4,549,290
$
18,338,177
$
16,487,975
Net other revenue
566,262
527,403
2,244,438
1,918,397
Total net revenues
5,326,774
5,076,693
20,582,615
18,406,372
Cost of sales
4,047,988
4,271,092
15,872,742
15,455,244
Operating, general and administrative
1,195,377
1,202,199
4,821,892
4,445,090
Total operating cost and expenses
5,243,365
5,473,291
20,694,634
19,900,334
Operating income (loss)
83,409
(396,598
)
(112,019
)
(1,493,962
)
Interest income
26,497
3,195
52,798
8,645
Interest expense
(7,173
)
(7,311
)
(27,169
)
(45,358
)
Other expense, net
(9,200
)
(3,434
)
(6,715
)
(10,913
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
93,533
(404,148
)
(93,105
)
(1,541,588
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(8,531
)
831
(1,063
)
1,002
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders
$
102,064
$
(404,979
)
$
(92,042
)
$
(1,542,590
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders per share, basic and diluted
$
0.06
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(1.08
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
1,770,929
1,752,238
1,764,598
1,423,887
Diluted
1,793,494
1,752,238
1,764,598
1,423,887
COUPANG, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,509,334
$
3,487,708
Restricted cash
176,316
319,800
Accounts receivable, net
184,463
175,350
Inventories
1,656,851
1,421,501
Prepaids and other current assets
303,166
232,447
Total current assets
5,830,130
5,636,806
Long-term restricted cash
1,624
2,839
Property and equipment, net
1,819,945
1,347,531
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,405,248
1,374,629
Long-term lease deposits and other
455,956
280,029
Total assets
$
9,512,903
$
8,641,834
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Accounts payable
$
3,622,332
$
3,442,720
Accrued expenses
298,869
304,293
Deferred revenue
92,361
93,972
Short-term borrowings
175,403
7,811
Current portion of long-term debt
128,936
341,717
Current portion of long-term operating lease obligations
325,924
287,066
Other current liabilities
418,681
266,709
Total current liabilities
5,062,506
4,744,288
Long-term debt
537,880
283,190
Long-term operating lease obligations
1,233,680
1,201,277
Defined severance benefits and other
264,924
237,122
Total liabilities
7,098,990
6,465,877
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,597,804,374 and 1,579,399,667 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 174,802,990 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021
177
175
Additional paid-in capital
8,154,076
7,874,038
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,219
(47,739
)
Accumulated deficit
(5,742,559
)
(5,650,517
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,413,913
2,175,957
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,512,903
$
8,641,834
COUPANG, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(92,042
)
$
(1,542,590
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
230,965
201,480
Provision for severance benefits
161,224
128,214
Equity-based compensation
262,266
249,345
Paid-in-kind interest and accretion of discount on convertible notes
-
20,148
Inventory and fixed asset losses due to fulfillment center fire
-
284,825
Non-cash operating lease expense
309,670
258,965
Non-cash others
111,768
57,978
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(33,827
)
(120,206
)
Inventories
(367,034
)
(527,959
)
Other assets
(289,375
)
(178,383
)
Accounts payable
444,402
728,488
Accrued expenses
7,201
206,597
Other liabilities
(179,779
)
(177,480
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
565,439
(410,578
)
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(824,262
)
(673,663
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
13,182
1,864
Other investing activities
(37,174
)
(3,726
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(848,254
)
(675,525
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts
-
3,431,277
Deferred offering costs paid
-
(11,618
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock/units, equity-based compensation plan
17,774
62,281
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
177,249
24,722
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs
523,529
408,932
Repayment of short-term borrowings
(21,053
)
(166,023
)
Repayment of long-term debt
(446,376
)
(169,575
)
Net short-term borrowings and other financing activities
(3,771
)
(3,146
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
247,352
3,576,850
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(87,610
)
(81,702
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(123,073
)
2,409,045
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as of beginning of period
3,810,347
1,401,302
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as of end of period
$
3,687,274
$
3,810,347
Supplemental Financial Information
Purchases of property and equipment
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Purchases of land and buildings
$
(226,587
)
$
(215,062
)
Purchases of equipment
(597,675
)
(458,601
)
Total purchases of property and equipment
$
(824,262
)
$
(673,663
)
Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We review the key business and financial metrics discussed below. We use these measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.
Key Business Metrics
Active Customers
As of the last date of each reported period, we determine our number of Active Customers by counting the total number of individual customers who have ordered at least once directly from our apps or websites during the relevant period. A customer is anyone who has created an account on our apps or websites, identified by a unique email address. The change in Active Customers in a reported period captures both the inflow of new customers as well as the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase in the period. We view the number of Active Customers as a key indicator of our potential for growth in total net revenues, the reach of our network, the awareness of our brand, and the engagement of our customers.
Total Net Revenues per Active Customer
Total net revenues per Active Customer is the total net revenues generated in a period divided by the total number of Active Customers in that period. A key driver of growth is increasing the frequency and the level of spend of Active Customers who are shopping on our apps or websites. We therefore view total net revenues per Active Customer as a key indicator of engagement and retention of our customers and our success in increasing the share of wallet.
Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except net revenues per Active Customer)
2022
2021
% Change
Active Customers
18,115
17,936
1
%
Total net revenues per Active Customer
$
294
$
283
4
%
Total net revenues per Active Customer, constant currency (YoY)
$
338
19
%
Total net revenues per Active Customer, constant currency (QoQ)
$
298
5
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the limitations thereof and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, please refer to the financial tables in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this report.
Non-GAAP Measure
Definition
How We Use The Measure
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Constant Currency Revenue
Constant Currency Revenue Growth
Free Cash Flow
Segment Gross Profit
Segment Gross Profit Margin
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Coupang's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
The following tables present the reconciliations from each U.S. GAAP measure to its corresponding non-GAAP measure for the periods noted:
Constant Currency Revenue and Constant Currency Revenue Growth (YoY)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Year over Year Growth
(in thousands)
As Reported
Exchange
Constant
As Reported
Exchange
Constant
As
Constant
Consolidated
Net retail sales
$
4,760,512
$
708,664
$
5,469,176
$
4,549,290
$
195,478
$
4,744,768
5
%
20
%
Net other revenue
566,262
84,737
650,999
527,403
22,855
550,258
7
%
23
%
Total net revenues
$
5,326,774
$
793,401
$
6,120,175
$
5,076,693
$
218,333
$
5,295,026
5
%
21
%
Net Revenues by Segment
Product Commerce
$
5,193,836
$
772,800
$
5,966,636
$
4,925,816
$
211,241
$
5,137,057
5
%
21
%
Developing Offerings
132,938
20,601
153,539
150,877
7,092
157,969
(12
) %
2
%
Total net revenues
$
5,326,774
$
793,401
$
6,120,175
$
5,076,693
$
218,333
$
5,295,026
5
%
21
%
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Year over Year Growth
(in thousands)
As Reported
Exchange
Constant
As Reported
Exchange
Constant
As
Constant
Consolidated
Net retail sales
$
18,338,177
$
2,364,020
$
20,702,197
$
16,487,975
$
(497,832
)
$
15,990,143
11
%
26
%
Net other revenue
2,244,438
289,336
2,533,774
1,918,397
(57,923
)
1,860,474
17
%
32
%
Total net revenues
$
20,582,615
$
2,653,356
$
23,235,971
$
18,406,372
$
(555,755
)
$
17,850,617
12
%
26
%
Net Revenues by Segment
Product Commerce
$
19,954,594
$
2,572,396
$
22,526,990
$
17,837,717
$
(538,586
)
$
17,299,131
12
%
26
%
Developing Offerings
628,021
80,960
708,981
568,655
(17,169
)
551,486
10
%
25
%
Total net revenues
$
20,582,615
$
2,653,356
$
23,235,971
$
18,406,372
$
(555,755
)
$
17,850,617
12
%
26
%
|Constant Currency Revenue and Constant Currency Revenue Growth (QoQ)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Quarter over Quarter
2022
2021
(in thousands)
As Reported
Exchange
Constant
As Reported
Exchange
Constant
As
Constant
Total net revenues
$
5,326,774
$
69,480
$
5,396,254
$
5,076,693
$
104,483
$
5,181,176
4
%
6
%
|Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
580,476
$
(202,746
)
$
565,439
$
(410,578
)
Adjustments:
Purchases of land and buildings
(21,313
)
(38,335
)
(226,587
)
(215,062
)
Purchases of equipment
(99,875
)
(129,774
)
(597,675
)
(458,601
)
Total purchases of property and equipment
$
(121,188
)
$
(168,109
)
$
(824,262
)
$
(673,663
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
2,582
904
13,182
1,864
Total adjustments
$
(118,606
)
$
(167,205
)
$
(811,080
)
$
(671,799
)
Free cash flow
$
461,870
$
(369,951
)
$
(245,641
)
$
(1,082,377
)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(129,801
)
$
(168,713
)
$
(848,254
)
$
(675,525
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
20,863
$
(95,341
)
$
247,352
$
3,576,850
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total net revenues
$
5,326,774
$
5,076,693
$
20,582,615
$
18,406,372
Net income (loss)
102,064
(404,979
)
(92,042
)
(1,542,590
)
Net income (loss) margin
1.9
%
(8.0
) %
(0.4
) %
(8.4
) %
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
56,902
55,614
230,965
201,480
Interest expense
7,173
7,311
27,169
45,358
Interest income
(26,497
)
(3,195
)
(52,798
)
(8,645
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(8,531
)
831
(1,063
)
1,002
Other expense, net
9,200
3,434
6,715
10,913
Equity-based compensation
70,682
55,895
262,266
249,345
FC Fire Losses
-
-
-
295,501
Adjusted EBITDA
$
210,993
$
(285,089
)
$
381,212
$
(747,636
)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
4.0
%
(5.6
) %
1.9
%
(4.1
) %
Segment Gross Profit and Segment Gross Profit Margin
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross profit
$
1,278,786
$
805,601
$
4,709,873
$
2,951,128
Segment gross profit and gross profit margin:
Product Commerce
$
1,265,122
$
901,218
$
4,675,149
$
3,108,489
Gross profit margin
24.4
%
18.3
%
23.4
%
17.4
%
Developing Offerings
13,664
(95,617
)
34,724
(157,361
)
Gross profit margin
10.3
%
(63.4
) %
5.5
%
(27.7
) %
