BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $67.4 million driven by AviClear treatment revenue and strength in Skincare, an increase of 3% as reported and 10% in constant currency from the prior-year period.

During Q4 2022, the Company generated $3.2 million in AviClear revenue, consisting of treatment revenue and device license fees.

Strong Skincare revenue of $11.8 million in the quarter, an increase of 10% as reported and 37% in constant currency over 4Q 2021.

During Q4 2022, the company had consumable product revenues of $4.2 million, a drop off of nearly 18% in constant currency over the prior year, as Key Account Managers (KAMs) were engaged with the account onboarding activities associated with the over-performance of AviClear placements.

GAAP Gross margin of 57.5% in the quarter, compared to 58.2% in the prior-year period. In constant currency terms, Q4 2022 GAAP Gross Margin was 59.8% and non-GAAP Gross Margin was 61.5%

GAAP Operating expenses were $44.3 million in the quarter, compared to $40.2 million in the prior-year period. Operating expenses during the period included $7.6 million in AviClear spending and $1.5 million in ERP implementation expenses.

GAAP Net loss was $7.8 million, compared to a Net loss of $3.9 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million, compared to $4.3 million in the prior-year period. Core adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million as reported and $8.2 million in constant currency. AviClear adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4.4 million and a loss of $4.5 million in constant currency.



Full-Year 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $252.4 million, an increase of 9% as reported and 16% in constant currency from the prior year period, driven by capital equipment, consumable product demand, and the launch of AviClear.

Cumulative AviClear placements exceeded 600 units exiting 2022 Despite device installation, staff training, and account onboarding backlogs, AviClear generated $4.5M in revenue for the full-year 2022

GAAP Gross margin of 55.4%, compared to 57.6% in the prior-year period. In constant currency terms, GAAP Gross Margin was 57.4% for the full year.

GAAP Operating expenses were $178.0 million, compared to $131.3 million in the prior year period. Full-year operating expenses included $30.0 million in AviClear spending and $9.2 million in ERP implementation expenses.

GAAP Net loss was $82.3 million, inclusive of a non-recurring charge of $34.4 million for the extinguishment of 50% of the 2026 convertible notes, compared to a Net profit of $2.1 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $7.2 million, compared to income of $20.7 million in the prior-year period. Core adjusted EBITDA was a gain of $20.9 million as reported and $31.5 million in constant currency. AviClear adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $28.0 million and a loss of $28.1 million in constant currency.



Key Revenue Metrics Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 % Change 2022 Vs 2021 Constant Currency Key Profit Metrics Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Constant Currency Capital Equipment $ 42.5 -2 % 1 % GAAP Margin % 57.5 % 59.8 % Skincare $ 11.8 10 % 37 % Non-GAAP Margin % 59.4 % 61.5 % Consumables $ 4.2 -22 % -18 % Adjusted EBITDA - Core $ 4.7 $ 8.2 Service $ 5.8 -4 % 2 % Adjusted EBITDA - AviClear ($ 4.4 ) ($ 4.5 ) AviClear $ 3.2 N/A N/A Adjusted EBITDA - Total $ 0.2 $ 3.7 Recurring $ 24.9 13 % 29 % Adjusted EBITDA Gross Margin % 0.4 % 5.1 % Total Revenue $ 67.4 3 % 10 % Key Revenue Metrics Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 % Change 2022 Vs 2021 Constant Currency Key Profit Metrics Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Constant Currency Capital Equipment $ 163.6 17 % 21 % GAAP Margin % 55.4 % 57.4 % Skincare $ 42.5 -14 % 1 % Non-GAAP Margin % 56.6 % 58.5 % Consumables $ 18.2 11 % 16 % Adjusted EBITDA - Core $ 20.9 $ 31.5 Service $ 23.6 -8 % -3 % Adjusted EBITDA - AviClear ($ 28.0 ) ($ 28.1 ) AviClear $ 4.5 N/A N/A Adjusted EBITDA - Total ($ 7.2 ) $ 3.4 Recurring $ 88.8 -3 % 8 % Adjusted EBITDA Gross Margin % -2.8 % 1.3 % Total Revenue $ 252.4 9 % 16 %

"2022 was a year to be remembered for Cutera, as the sales teams delivered mid-teens full-year growth on a constant currency basis in the face of global macro-economic pressures. Meanwhile, we successfully launched and scaled operations for AviClear, our first-to-market revolutionary laser device for the treatment of acne. In just three quarters since our North American introduction we have begun to see green shoots of the financial profile transformation we envision with the application of our novel AviClear business model," commented Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, Inc.

Mowry continued, "Looking back over fourth quarter 2022 AviClear results, I was especially pleased to see the broad acceptance and significant ramp of AviClear bookings in the period. Our focus on leading with clinical results; supporting practice expansion; and delivering improved patient outcomes with reduced patient risk profile is resonating with the dermatologists as market demand outpaced expectations and our ability to fulfill it, at least in the short-term. We intend to continue our efforts to place the customer at the center of our partnership approach, as illustrated by the recent introduction of the AviClear Rewards customer loyalty program which tightly aligns our interests with those of our customers. This program will unlock even greater practice profitability with increased treatments. Additionally, practices owners will be able to leverage their AviClear patient volumes to access cooperative marketing dollars to promote their practice as well as our AviClear procedure."

2023 Outlook

The company expects full-year 2023 revenue in the range of $277 million to $292 million, implying 10% to 16% constant currency growth over the prior year. The company also expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the low single-digit millions of dollars with consistent, sequential improvement as we progress through the year. Finally, the company anticipates steady placements of the AviClear device each quarter at a rate between 200 - 300 units per quarter over the course of 2023.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, to supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, management has disclosed certain non-GAAP financial measures for gross margin, gross margin rate, and operating income. Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization including contract acquisition costs, executive and other non-recurring severance costs, enterprise resource planning ("ERP") implementation costs, and certain legal and litigation costs. From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if the Company believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management. The Company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as operating income before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, executive and non-recurring severance costs, ERP implementataion costs, and costs related to a specific litigation.

Company management uses non-GAAP measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter, and year to year, regularly and for benchmarking against other similar companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, the operating performance measure as prescribed by GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures for the statement of operations and net income per share exclude the following:

Stock-based compensation. The Company has excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to the Company's employees, the Company continues to evaluate its business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. The Company records stock-based compensation expenses related to grants of options, employee stock purchase plans, and performance and restricted stock. Depending upon the size, timing, and terms of the grants, this expense may vary significantly but will recur in future periods. The Company believes that excluding stock-based compensation better allows for comparisons to its peer companies;

Depreciation and amortization, including contract acquisition costs. The Company has excluded depreciation and amortization expense in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges to current operations;

Executive and other non-recurring severance costs. We have excluded costs associated with restructuring activities and the separation of our officers and other executives in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP Operating Income. We have excluded restructuring costs because a restructuring represents a discrete event that signifies a change in our strategy, but its costs are not indicative of the ongoing financial performance of our business. We exclude executive separation costs because executive separations are unpredictable and not part of our business strategy but could have a significant impact on the results of operation;;

ERP implementation costs. We have excluded ERP system costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase implementation of a new ERP solution and the related technology infrastructure costs. We exclude these costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance; and

Certain legal and litigation costs. We have excluded costs incurred related to our litigation against Lutronic Aesthetics, which is not part of our ordinary course of business. Our complaint against Lutronic alleges misappropriation of trade secrets, violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), interference with contractual relations and other claims. We exclude these costs because this litigation is a result of a discrete event that was not part of our business strategy but has a significant effect on the results of operations. Its costs are incidental to and do not reflect the efficiencies and effectiveness of our core operations.

The Company believes that excluding all of the items above allows users of its financial statements to better review and assess both current and historical results of operations.

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,924 $ 164,164 Marketable investments 171,390 - Accounts receivable, net 45,562 31,449 Inventories, net 63,628 39,503 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 24,036 14,545 Restricted cash 700 - Total current assets 451,240 249,661 Property and equipment, net 40,368 3,019 Deferred tax assets 590 778 Goodwill 1,339 1,339 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,831 14,627 Other long-term assets 14,620 10,169 Restricted cash - 700 Total assets $ 520,988 $ 280,293 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,736 $ 7,891 Accrued liabilities 57,452 54,100 Operating leases liabilities 2,810 2,419 Deferred revenue 11,841 9,490 Total current liabilities 105,839 73,900 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,657 1,335 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,352 13,483 Convertible notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 416,459 134,243 Other long-term liabilities 862 763 Total liabilities 536,169 223,724 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 20 18 Additional paid-in capital 125,406 114,724 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (94 ) - Accumulated deficit (140,513 ) (58,173 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (15,181 ) 56,569 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 520,988 $ 280,293

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Products $ 61,601 $ 59,647 $ 228,796 $ 205,703 Service 5,752 5,982 23,603 25,567 Total net revenue 67,353 65,629 252,399 231,270 Products 26,188 23,565 100,254 83,048 Service 2,416 3,883 12,316 15,117 Total cost of revenue 28,604 27,448 112,570 98,165 Gross profit 38,749 38,181 139,829 133,105 Gross margin % 57.5 % 58.2 % 55.4 % 57.6 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 28,514 24,094 106,947 76,762 Research and development 5,408 6,804 25,155 21,568 General and administrative 10,363 9,312 45,917 32,945 Total operating expenses 44,285 40,210 178,019 131,275 Income (loss) from operations (5,536 ) (2,029 ) (38,190 ) 1,830 Interest and other income (expense), net Amortization of debt issuance costs (438 ) (218 ) (1,355 ) (710 ) Interest on convertible notes (1,992 ) (777 ) (5,658 ) (2,514 ) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - - (34,423 ) - Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan - - - 7,185 Interest income (expense), net 1,535 (57 ) 2,600 (561 ) Other expense, net (593 ) (373 ) (3,676 ) (1,845 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (7,024 ) (3,454 ) (80,702 ) 3,385 Income tax provision 764 481 1,638 1,323 Net income (loss) $ (7,788 ) $ (3,935 ) $ (82,340 ) $ 2,062 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.40 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (4.39 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (4.39 ) $ 0.11 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 19,642 17,980 18,747 17,891 Diluted 19,642 17,980 18,747 18,362

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (7,788 ) $ (3,935 ) $ (82,340 ) $ 2,062 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 1,379 4,665 14,400 13,172 Depreciation and amortization 1,018 330 2,621 1,344 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 1,385 427 3,200 1,857 Amortization of debt issuance costs 438 218 1,355 710 Unrealized loss on foreign exchange forward 850 - 558 - Impairment of capitalized cloud computing costs - - - 182 Change in deferred tax assets 36 (189 ) 188 (135 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventories (1,416 ) 298 (1,306 ) 1,037 Provision for credit losses 1,110 (14 ) 1,787 87 Loss on sale of property and equipment 82 - 168 - PPP loan forgiveness - - - (7,185 ) Change in right-of-use asset 677 611 2,653 2,292 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - - 34,423 - Other - 46 - 1 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,796 ) (675 ) (15,900 ) (9,574 ) Inventories (6,274 ) (4,308 ) (34,999 ) (11,973 ) Other current assets and prepaid expenses (1,214 ) (1,195 ) (10,049 ) (5,766 ) Other long-term assets (4,447 ) (3,641 ) (8,091 ) (7,128 ) Accounts payable 537 632 20,979 1,207 Accrued liabilities 6,966 9,826 3,282 21,608 Operating lease liabilities (667 ) (578 ) (2,597 ) (2,151 ) Deferred revenue 1,097 145 2,673 (412 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (17,027 ) 2,663 (66,995 ) 1,235 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (8,591 ) (633 ) (22,698 ) (1,015 ) Disposal of property and equipment - - - 71 Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments 111,000 - 158,000 - Purchase of marketable securities and long-term investments (77,202 ) - (329,484 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 25,207 (633 ) (194,182 ) (944 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 1,036 709 2,723 2,765 Purchase of capped call (25,009 ) - (56,680 ) (16,134 ) Payment of issuance costs of capped call - - (352 ) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 120,000 - 360,000 138,250 Payment of issuance costs of convertible notes (3,600 ) - (11,202 ) (4,717 ) Extinguishment of convertible notes - - (45,776 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (436 ) (213 ) (5,256 ) (2,176 ) Payments on capital lease obligation (127 ) (148 ) (520 ) (462 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 91,864 348 242,937 117,526 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 100,044 2,378 (18,240 ) 117,817 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 46,580 162,486 164,864 47,047 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 146,624 $ 164,864 $ 146,624 $ 164,864

CUTERA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except percentage data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change Twelve Months Ended % Change December 31, December 31, 2022 Vs December 31, December 31, 2022 Vs 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 2021 Revenue By Geography: North America $ 34,076 $ 35,827 -4.9 % $ 128,426 $ 111,621 +15.1 % Japan 16,980 16,924 +0.3 % 64,920 70,235 -7.6 % Rest of World 16,297 12,878 +26.5 % 59,053 49,414 +19.5 % Total Net Revenue $ 67,353 $ 65,629 +2.6 % $ 252,399 $ 231,270 +9.1 % International as a percentage of total revenue 49.4 % 45.4 % 49.1 % 51.7 % Revenue By Product Category: Systems - North America $ 25,047 $ 28,747 -12.9 % $ 98,345 $ 86,100 +14.2 % - Rest of World (including Japan) 17,438 14,807 +17.8 % 65,292 53,533 +22.0 % Total Systems 42,485 43,554 -2.5 % 163,637 139,633 +17.2 % AviClear 3,165 - 4,456 - Consumables 4,174 5,361 -22.1 % 18,203 16,401 +11.0 % Skincare 11,777 10,732 +9.7 % 42,500 49,669 -14.4 % Total Products 61,601 59,647 +3.3 % 228,796 205,703 +11.2 % Service 5,752 5,982 -3.8 % 23,603 25,567 -7.7 % Total Net Revenue $ 67,353 $ 65,629 +2.6 % $ 252,399 $ 231,270 +9.1 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pre-tax Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 235 $ 500 $ 1,665 $ 1,408 Sales and marketing 1,143 1,206 4,998 3,160 Research and development (108 ) 1,156 2,405 2,784 General and administrative 109 1,803 5,332 5,820 $ 1,379 $ 4,665 $ 14,400 $ 13,172

CUTERA, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating

Income Reported $ 38,749 57.5 % $ (5,536 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization including contract acquisition costs 997 1.5 % 2,479 Stock-based compensation 235 0.3 % 1,379 ERP implementation cost - - 1,498 Legal - Lutronic - - 222 Severance - - 200 Other adjustments - - - Total adjustments 1,232 1.8 % 5,778 Adjusted $ 39,981 59.4 % $ 242 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating

Income Reported $ 38,181 58.2 % $ (2,029 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization including contract acquisition costs 94 0.1 % 740 Stock-based compensation 500 0.8 % 4,665 ERP implementation cost - - 711 Legal - Lutronic - - 222 Severance - - - Other adjustments - - - Total adjustments 594 0.9 % 6,338 Adjusted $ 38,775 59.1 % $ 4,309

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating

Income Reported $ 139,829 55.4 % $ (38,190 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization including contract acquisition costs 1,593 0.6 % 5,821 Stock-based compensation 1,665 0.7 % 14,400 ERP implementation cost - - 9,210 Legal - Lutronic - - 1,284 Severance 26 0.0 % 615 Other adjustments (290 ) -0.1 % (290 ) Total adjustments 2,994 1.2 % 31,040 Adjusted $ 142,823 56.6 % $ (7,150 ) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating

Income Reported $ 133,105 57.6 % $ 1,830 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization including contract acquisition costs 526 0.2 % 3,188 Stock-based compensation 1,408 0.6 % 13,172 ERP implementation cost - - 1,498 Legal - Lutronic - - 1,201 Severance - - 638 Other adjustments (791 ) -0.4 % (791 ) Total adjustments 1,143 0.4 % 18,906 Adjusted $ 134,248 58.0 % $ 20,736

