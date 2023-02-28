CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2022.

" Rogers continues to execute on its profitability improvement plans and navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment as we focus on our growth strategy," said Colin Gouveia, Rogers' President and CEO. " As recently announced we have undertaken a series of actions to improve operating margins in the coming quarters, including reducing our global workforce by 7%, divesting the non-core, low-margin natural rubber product line and optimizing our manufacturing footprint. In the fourth quarter we continued to face market headwinds from continuing COVID-related disruptions in China and weaker demand in certain markets, which tempered sales volume and gross margins. As we respond to the current market dynamics we also remain focused on driving growth by expanding our leadership in advanced materials solutions across our markets. This is especially true in the EV market where we are well-positioned with sales growth of 35% in 2022 and continued design win traction."

Financial Overview GAAP Results Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales ($M) $223.7 $247.2 $230.5 $971.2 $932.9 Gross Margin 31.8% 31.6% 33.9% 33.1% 37.4% Operating Margin1 37.0% 7.5% 4.5% 14.9% 12.6% Net Income ($M)1 $67.3 $14.8 $23.1 $116.6 $108.1 Net Income Margin1 30.1% 6.0% 10.0% 12.0% 11.6% Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $3.58 $0.78 $1.22 $6.15 $5.73 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities1 $127.6 $13.5 $18.2 $129.5 $124.4 Non-GAAP Results2 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted Operating Margin 9.3% 10.8% 12.2% 11.7% 16.4% Adjusted Net Income ($M) $19.5 $21.2 $36.3 $93.0 $135.8 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $1.04 $1.11 $1.92 $4.91 $7.20 Adjusted EBITDA ($M) $27.8 $39.7 $41.7 $160.2 $211.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.5% 16.0% 18.1% 16.5% 22.7% Free Cash Flow ($M) $97.8 $(20.3) $(9.5) $12.7 $53.2 Net Sales by Operating Segment (dollars in millions) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) $125.3 $130.6 $127.1 $530.2 $534.4 Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS) $93.7 $111.0 $98.9 $420.0 $378.0 Other $4.7 $5.6 $4.4 $21.0 $20.4

1 - Q4 2022 and FY 2022 includes receipt of a regulatory termination fee 2 - A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below

Q4 2022 Summary of Results

Net sales of $223.7 million decreased 9.5% versus the prior quarter resulting from the impact of China COVID-related restrictions, weaker demand in certain markets and unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations. AES net sales decreased by 4.1% related to unfavorable currency exchange rates and lower sales in the aerospace and defense and other markets. EMS net sales decreased by 15.6% primarily resulting from lower portable electronics and general industrial market demand. The lower sales primarily resulted from weaker customer demand due to COVID-related disruptions in China and the challenging macroeconomic environment. Currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted total company net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 by $4.2 million compared to prior quarter net sales.

Gross margin was 31.8%, compared to 31.6% in the prior quarter from lower manufacturing spend and yield improvements, partially offset by lower sales volumes.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by $3.7 million from the prior quarter to $54.3 million. The higher SG&A expense was due to an increase in professional services and employee-related costs.

GAAP operating margin of 37.0% increased from 7.5% in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in other operating income from the receipt of a $142.1 million regulatory termination fee, net of transaction expenses. This increase was partially offset by $65.4 million of impairment and restructuring charges, which were primarily associated with the consolidation of the AES laminate circuit materials business and the divestiture of the natural rubber product line in the EMS business unit. Adjusted operating margin of 9.3% decreased by 150 basis points versus the prior quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share were $3.58, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.78 in the previous quarter. The increase in GAAP earnings per diluted share was due to higher operating income, partially offset by an increase in tax expense. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.04 per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $1.11 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Ending cash and cash equivalents were $235.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million versus the prior quarter. Fourth quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $127.6 million, and included the receipt of the regulatory termination fee, net of transaction expenses and taxes. Also in the quarter, the Company repurchased shares of $25.0 million, had capital expenditures of $29.8 million and made a principal payment of $75.0 million on the outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Full Year 2022 Summary of Results

Net sales of $971.2 million increased by 4.1% compared to 2021, led by higher EV market sales for both the AES and EMS business units and from the Silicone Engineering acquisition. The increase in sales was partially offset by customers who were impacted by COVID-related restrictions in China and other challenges in the macroeconomic environment. AES net sales declined as higher EV sales were more than offset by lower sales in the wireless infrastructure, defense, ADAS and clean energy markets. EMS net sales increased from the Silicone Engineering acquisition and higher general industrial and EV market sales, partially offset by lower sales in the portable electronics and consumer markets. Currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted total company net sales in 2022 by $36.9 million compared to the prior year.

Gross margin was 33.1% compared to 37.4% in 2021. The decrease in gross margin resulted from unfavorable factory utilization, lower manufacturing yields and higher raw materials and freight costs. These items were partially offset by commercial actions.

SG&A expenses increased by $25.7 million from the prior year to $218.8 million, primarily due to higher costs associated with the terminated DuPont merger, and increases in software expenses, travel and intangible asset amortization.

GAAP operating margin increased to 14.9% from 12.6% in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in other operating income from the receipt of a $142.1 million regulatory termination fee, net of transaction expenses. This increase was partially offset by lower gross margin, higher SG&A expense and $66.6 million of impairment and restructuring charges, which were primarily associated with the consolidation of the AES laminate circuit materials business and the divestiture of the natural rubber product line in the EMS business unit. Adjusted operating margin was 11.7%, compared to 16.4% in 2021.

GAAP earnings per diluted share were $6.15, compared to $5.73 per diluted share, for full year 2021. The increase resulted primarily from higher operating income and higher tax expense. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $4.91 per diluted share for full year 2022, compared to $7.20 per diluted share for full year 2021.

Ending cash and cash equivalents of $235.9 million increased by $3.6 million versus the prior year. The Company generated operating cash flow of $129.5 million, had capital expenditures of $116.8 million, repurchased shares of $25.0 million and had net borrowings of $25.0 million under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Financial Outlook

The following outlook for the first quarter of 2023 includes $3 million of sales from the natural rubber product line, which will be divested by the end of the quarter. The recently announced cost improvement actions are expected to begin taking hold in the first quarter with the full benefit expected in subsequent quarters.

Q1 2023 Net Sales ($M) $230 to $240 Gross Margin 31.5% to 32.5% Earnings Per Share $(0.10) to $0.10 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share1 $0.65 to $0.85 2023 Capital Expenditures ($M) $65 to $75

1 - A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below

Conference call and additional Information

A conference call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 will take place today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the event and the accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Rogers Corporation website at https://www.rogerscorp.com/investors.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers' advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words or phrases such as "believe," "may," "could," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "plan," "expect," "should," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and are based on Rogers' current beliefs and expectations. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: the duration and impacts of the novel coronavirus global pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission and distribute vaccines, including the effect of these factors on our business, suppliers, customers, end users and economic conditions generally; continuing disruptions to global supply chains and our ability, or the ability of our suppliers, to obtain necessary product components; failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States (U.S.) and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the trade policy dynamics between the U.S. and China reflected in trade agreement negotiations and the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei); fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to develop innovative products and the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which end-user products and systems incorporating our products achieve commercial success; the ability and willingness of our sole or limited source suppliers to deliver certain key raw materials, including commodities, to us in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense global competition affecting both our existing products and products currently under development; business interruptions due to catastrophes or other similar events, such as natural disasters, war, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, terrorism or public health crises; the impact of sanctions, export controls and other foreign asset or investment restrictions; failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and divestitures due to, among other things, the existence of unknown liabilities or difficulty integrating acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain management and skilled technical personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology from infringement by third parties and/or allegations that our technology infringes third party rights; changes in effective tax rates or tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; failure to comply with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit agreement or restrictions on our operational and financial flexibility due to such covenants; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation or risks arising from the terminated DuPont Merger; changes in environmental laws and regulations applicable to our business; and disruptions in, or breaches of, our information technology systems. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on the Company. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net sales $ 223,704 $ 230,452 $ 971,171 $ 932,886 Cost of sales 152,665 152,299 650,156 583,747 Gross margin 71,039 78,153 321,015 349,139 Selling, general and administrative expenses 54,332 57,895 218,828 193,153 Research and development expenses 9,757 7,709 35,207 29,904 Restructuring and impairment charges 65,443 310 66,562 3,570 Other operating (income) expense, net (141,162 ) 1,794 (144,014 ) 5,330 Operating income 82,669 10,445 144,432 117,182 Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures 200 1,148 4,437 7,032 Pension settlement charges - - - (534 ) Other income (expense), net (505 ) 1,398 1,058 5,136 Interest expense, net (3,988 ) (1,084 ) (9,547 ) (2,536 ) Income before income tax expense 78,376 11,907 140,380 126,280 Income tax expense 11,068 (11,224 ) 23,751 18,147 Net income $ 67,308 $ 23,131 $ 116,629 $ 108,133 Basic earnings per share $ 3.59 $ 1.23 $ 6.21 $ 5.77 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.58 $ 1.22 $ 6.15 $ 5.73 Shares used in computing: Basic earnings per share 18,724 18,743 18,784 18,731 Diluted earnings per share 18,820 18,863 18,953 18,863

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 235,850 $ 232,296 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,227 and $1,223 177,413 163,092 Contract assets 38,853 36,610 Inventories 182,402 133,384 Prepaid income taxes 4,042 1,921 Asbestos-related insurance receivables, current portion 3,881 3,176 Other current assets 17,426 13,586 Total current assets 659,867 584,065 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $381,584 and $367,850 358,415 326,967 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 14,082 16,328 Deferred income taxes 50,649 32,671 Goodwill 352,365 370,189 Other intangible assets, net of amortization 133,724 176,353 Pension assets 5,251 5,123 Asbestos-related insurance receivables, non-current portion 55,926 59,391 Other long-term assets 15,935 27,479 Total assets $ 1,646,214 $ 1,598,566 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 57,342 $ 64,660 Accrued employee benefits and compensation 34,158 48,196 Accrued income taxes payable 5,504 9,632 Asbestos-related liabilities, current portion 4,968 3,841 Finance lease obligations, current portion 498 198 Other accrued liabilities 40,067 37,422 Total current liabilities 142,537 163,949 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 215,000 190,000 Pension and other postretirement benefits liabilities 1,501 1,618 Asbestos-related liabilities, non-current portion 60,065 64,491 Finance lease obligations, non-current portion 1,295 209 Non-current income tax 9,985 7,131 Deferred income taxes 23,557 29,451 Other long-term liabilities 19,808 22,822 Shareholders' equity Capital stock - $1 par value; 50,000 authorized shares; 18,574 and 18,730 shares issued and outstanding 18,574 18,730 Additional paid-in capital 140,702 163,583 Retained earnings 1,098,454 981,825 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (85,264 ) (45,243 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,172,466 1,118,895 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,646,214 $ 1,598,566

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"):

(1) Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating margin excluding acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets and discrete items, which are acquisition and related integration costs, gains or losses on the sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs, UTIS fire and recovery charges, (income) costs associated with terminated merger, and the related income tax effect on these items (collectively, "discrete items");

(2) Adjusted net income, which the Company defines as net income excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets, pension settlement charges and discrete items;

(3) Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as earnings per diluted share excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets, pension settlement charges and discrete items divided by adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted;

(4) Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, pension settlement charges and discrete items;

(5) Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which the Company defines as the percentage that results from dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total net sales;

(6) Free cash flow, which the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities less non-acquisition capital expenditures.

Management believes adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company's core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that these measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company's business and evaluate the Company's performance relative to peer companies. Management also believes free cash flow is useful to investors as an additional way of viewing the Company's liquidity and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's cash flows. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from, and should not be compared to, similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.

Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted operating margin*:

2022 2021 Operating margin Q4 Q3 YTD Q4 YTD GAAP operating margin 37.0 % 7.5 % 14.9 % 4.5 % 12.6 % Acquisition and related integration costs 0.1 % - % 0.1 % 1.3 % 0.4 % Asbestos-related charges - % - % - % (0.1 ) % - % Loss/(gain) on sale or disposal of assets 0.2 % - % - % (0.1 ) % (0.1 )% Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs 30.7 % 0.5 % 7.4 % 0.6 % 0.7 % UTIS fire (recovery)/charges 0.2 % (0.2 )% (0.2 )% 0.8 % 0.7 % (Income) costs associated with terminated merger (62.0 )% 1.4 % (12.4 )% 3.0 % 0.7 % Dispositions 1.4 % - % 0.3 % - % - % Total discrete items (29.4 )% 1.7 % (4.9 )% 5.5 % 2.4 % Operating margin adjusted for discrete items 7.6 % 9.2 % 10.0 % 10.1 % 14.9 % Acquisition intangible amortization 1.7 % 1.7 % 1.7 % 2.1 % 1.5 % Adjusted operating margin 9.3 % 10.8 % 11.7 % 12.2 % 16.4 %

*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income:

(amounts in millions) 2022 2021 Net income Q4 Q3 YTD Q4 YTD GAAP net income $ 67.3 $ 14.8 $ 116.6 $ 23.1 $ 108.1 Acquisition and related integration costs 0.1 0.1 0.8 2.9 3.9 Loss/(gain) on sale or disposal of assets 0.5 - 0.5 (0.2 ) (0.9 ) Asbestos-related charges 0.1 - (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Pension settlement charges - - - - 0.5 Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs 68.6 1.3 71.4 1.5 6.1 UTIS fire (recovery)/charges 0.4 (0.6 ) (2.4 ) 1.9 6.1 (Income) costs associated with terminated merger (138.6 ) 3.4 (120.3 ) 6.9 6.9 Acquisition intangible amortization 3.8 4.1 16.4 4.9 14.3 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and intangible amortization 14.1 (2.0 ) 6.8 (4.4 ) (9.1 ) Dispositions 3.2 - 3.2 - - Adjusted net income $ 19.5 $ 21.2 $ 93.0 $ 36.3 $ 135.8

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share*:

2022 2021 Earnings per diluted share Q4 Q3 YTD Q4 YTD GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 3.58 $ 0.78 $ 6.15 $ 1.22 $ 5.73 Acquisition and related integration costs - - 0.03 0.11 0.15 Asbestos-related charges - - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Loss/(gain) on sale or disposal of assets 0.02 - 0.02 (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Pension settlement charges - - - - 0.02 Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs 2.81 0.05 2.90 0.06 0.24 UTIS fire (recovery)/charges 0.02 (0.02 ) (0.10 ) 0.08 0.25 (Income) costs associated with terminated merger (5.67 ) 0.14 (4.88 ) 0.27 0.28 Dispositions 0.13 - 0.13 - - Total discrete items $ (2.69 ) $ 0.17 $ (1.91 ) $ 0.51 $ 0.90 Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items 0.89 0.95 4.25 1.73 6.63 Acquisition intangible amortization $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.66 $ 0.19 $ 0.56 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.04 $ 1.11 $ 4.91 $ 1.92 $ 7.20

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA*:

2022 2021 (amounts in millions) Q4 Q3 YTD Q4 YTD GAAP Net income $ 67.3 $ 14.8 $ 116.6 $ 23.1 $ 108.1 Interest expense, net 4.0 2.9 9.5 1.1 2.5 Income tax expense 11.1 2.8 23.8 (11.2 ) 18.1 Depreciation 7.7 7.3 29.5 7.3 29.0 Amortization 3.8 4.1 16.4 4.9 14.3 Stock-based compensation expense 0.2 3.5 11.8 3.8 17.0 Acquisition and related integration costs 0.1 0.1 0.8 2.9 3.9 Asbestos-related charges 0.1 - 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Loss/(gain) on sale or disposal of assets 0.5 - 0.5 (0.2 ) (0.9 ) Pension settlement charges - - - - 0.5 Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs 68.1 1.3 70.9 1.5 6.1 UTIS fire (recovery)/charges 0.4 (0.6 ) (2.4 ) 1.9 6.1 (Income) costs associated with terminated merger (138.6 ) 3.4 (120.3 ) 6.9 6.9 Dispositions 3.2 0.0 3.2 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.8 $ 39.7 $ 160.2 $ 41.7 $ 211.5

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin*:

2022 2021 Q4 Q3 YTD Q4 YTD Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $ 27.8 $ 39.7 $ 160.2 $ 41.7 $ 211.5 Divided by Total Net Sales (in millions) 223.7 247.2 971.2 230.5 932.9 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.5 % 16.0 % 16.5 % 18.1 % 22.7 %

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow*:

2022 2021 (amounts in millions) Q4 Q3 YTD Q4 YTD Net cash provided by operating activities $ 127.6 $ 13.5 $ 129.5 $ 18.2 $ 124.4 Non-acquisition capital expenditures (29.8 ) (33.8 ) (116.8 ) (27.7 ) (71.1 ) Free cash flow $ 97.8 $ (20.3 ) $ 12.7 $ (9.5 ) $ 53.2

*Values in table may not add due to rounding. Net cash provided by operating activities includes regulatory termination fee net of fees and taxes received in Q4 2022 and FY 2022.

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2023 first quarter:

Guidance

Q1 2023 GAAP earnings per diluted share $(0.10) to $0.10 Discrete items* $0.62 Acquisition intangible amortization $0.13 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $0.65 - $0.85

*Includes severance, advisory fees and other items

