HIGHLIGHTS OF FOURTH QUARTER 2022 VERSUS THIRD QUARTER 2022

Ecommerce gross profit per unit of $1,233 as compared to $4,206

SG&A expenses of $90.8 million as compared to $134.6 million

Net income of $24.8 million as compared to net loss of $(51.1) million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(70.9) million as compared to $(73.3) million

Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs of $(70.5) million as compared to $(73.5) million

HIGHLIGHTS OF FISCAL YEAR 2022(1) VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2021

Ecommerce gross profit per unit of $2,545 compared to $2,206

SG&A expenses of $566.4 million compared to $547.8 million

Net loss of $(451.9) million compared to $(370.9) million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(337.2) million compared to $(340.2) million

Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs of $(357.4) million compared to $(340.2) million

(1) Fiscal year 2022 includes UACC's results of operations starting on February 1, 2022.

Tom Shortt, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, said, "In the fourth quarter we continued to make progress on our three key objectives and four strategic initiatives. We significantly reduced operating expenses quarter over quarter and continued to improve our operations and customer experience. We improved our titling process enabling us to end the year with 87% of units available for sale or pending sale versus 52% at the end of Q3, however it also increased the age of our inventory available for sale and inventory sold.

Gross profit per unit declined from $4,206 in Q3 to $1,233 in Q4 primarily due to three items. The decline quarter over quarter was impacted primarily by three items. First, the percentage of sales from aged units increased 5X from Q3 to Q4; 36% of our units sold during the 4th quarter were aged units we've held >270 days. Second, increased industry wide market depreciation. Third, higher inventory reserves primarily driven by recent electric unit OEM price decreases.

During 2022 we strategically slowed down the business while we improved our customer experience and processes across titling and registration, pricing, marketing, reconditioning and logistics, and began to insource our sales function from our primary third-party resource. During 2023, we expect to resume growth, sell through aged vehicles, improve variable cost per unit and reduce fixed costs."

Bob Krakowiak, Vroom's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "During the fourth quarter we further maximized liquidity and strengthened our balance sheet by repurchasing $198 million of our convertible notes and unlocking $70 million of cash-in-inventory and restricted cash. Combined with earlier note repurchases, we repurchased $254 million of our convertible notes throughout 2022. During 2023, we will continue to pursue opportunities to enhance our liquidity."

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons for the fourth quarter are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Ecommerce Results

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change (in thousands, except unit

data and average days to sale) (in thousands, except unit

data and average days to sale) Ecommerce units sold 4,144 21,243 (17,099 ) (80.5 )% 39,278 74,698 (35,420 ) (47.4 )% Ecommerce revenue: Vehicle revenue $ 131,069 $ 715,874 $ (584,805 ) (81.7 )% $ 1,304,797 $ 2,360,368 $ (1,055,571 ) (44.7 )% Product revenue 10,689 22,846 (12,157 ) (53.2 )% 59,398 82,001 (22,603 ) (27.6 )% Total ecommerce revenue $ 141,758 $ 738,720 $ (596,962 ) (80.8 )% $ 1,364,195 $ 2,442,369 $ (1,078,174 ) (44.1 )% Ecommerce gross profit: Vehicle gross profit $ (5,579 ) $ 10,042 $ (15,621 ) (155.6 )% $ 40,575 $ 82,745 $ (42,170 ) (51.0 )% Product gross profit 10,689 22,846 (12,157 ) (53.2 )% 59,398 82,001 (22,603 ) (27.6 )% Total ecommerce gross profit $ 5,110 $ 32,888 $ (27,778 ) (84.5 )% $ 99,973 $ 164,746 $ (64,773 ) (39.3 )% Average vehicle selling price per ecommerce unit $ 31,629 $ 33,699 $ (2,070 ) (6.1 )% $ 33,220 $ 31,599 $ 1,621 5.1 % Gross profit per ecommerce unit: Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit $ (1,346 ) $ 473 $ (1,819 ) (384.6 )% $ 1,033 $ 1,108 $ (75 ) (6.8 )% Product gross profit per ecommerce unit 2,579 1,075 1,504 139.9 % 1,512 1,098 414 37.7 % Total gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 1,233 $ 1,548 $ (315 ) (20.3 )% $ 2,545 $ 2,206 $ 339 15.4 % Ecommerce average days to sale 244 76 168 221.1 % 131 74 57 77.2 %

Results by Segment

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021(1) Change % Change 2022 2021(1) Change % Change (in thousands, except unit data) (in thousands, except unit data) Units: Ecommerce 4,144 21,243 (17,099 ) (80.5 )% 39,278 74,698 (35,420 ) (47.4 )% Wholesale 1,768 8,742 (6,974 ) (79.8 )% 20,876 37,163 (16,287 ) (43.8 )% All Other (2) 350 2,105 (1,755 ) (83.4 )% 3,758 7,212 (3,454 ) (47.9 )% Total units 6,262 32,090 (25,828 ) (80.5 )% 63,912 119,073 (55,161 ) (46.3 )% Revenue: Ecommerce $ 141,758 $ 738,720 $ (596,962 ) (80.8 )% $ 1,364,195 $ 2,442,369 $ (1,078,174 ) (44.1 )% Wholesale 23,039 121,543 (98,504 ) (81.0 )% 293,528 498,981 (205,453 ) (41.2 )% Retail Financing (3) 32,537 - 32,537 100.0 % 152,542 - 152,542 100.0 % All Other (4) 12,015 74,228 (62,213 ) (83.8 )% 138,636 242,905 (104,269 ) (42.9 )% Total revenue $ 209,349 $ 934,491 $ (725,142 ) (77.6 )% $ 1,948,901 $ 3,184,255 $ (1,235,354 ) (38.8 )% Gross profit (loss): Ecommerce $ 5,110 $ 32,888 $ (27,778 ) (84.5 )% $ 99,973 $ 164,746 $ (64,773 ) (39.3 )% Wholesale (4,359 ) 7,783 (12,142 ) (156.0 )% (10,620 ) 18,120 (28,740 ) (158.6 )% Retail Financing (3) 28,744 - 28,744 100.0 % 138,381 - 138,381 100.0 % All Other (4) (36 ) 4,035 (4,071 ) (100.9 )% 17,053 19,233 (2,180 ) (11.3 )% Total gross profit $ 29,459 $ 44,706 $ (15,247 ) (34.1 )% $ 244,787 $ 202,099 $ 42,688 21.1 % Gross profit (loss) per unit (5): Ecommerce $ 1,233 $ 1,548 $ (315 ) (20.3 )% $ 2,545 $ 2,206 $ 339 15.4 % Wholesale $ (2,465 ) $ 890 $ (3,355 ) (377.0 )% $ (509 ) $ 488 $ (997 ) (204.3 )%

(1) In the second quarter of 2022, we reevaluated our reporting segments based on relative revenue and gross profit and significance in our long term strategy. As a result of that analysis, we determined to no longer report TDA as a separate operating segment. As of June 30, 2022, we are organized into three reportable segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing. We reclassified TDA revenue and TDA gross profit from the TDA reportable segment to the "All Other" category to conform to current year presentation. (2) All Other units consist of retail sales of used vehicles from TDA. (3) The Retail Financing segment represents UACC's operations with its network of third-party dealership customers as of the closing of the UACC acquisition in February 2022. (4) All Other revenues and gross profit consist of retail sales of used vehicles from TDA and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicles sales and the CarStory business. (5) Gross profit per unit metrics exclude the Retail Financing gross profit and All Other gross profit.

SG&A

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Compensation & benefits $ 52,043 $ 59,332 $ (7,289 ) (12.3 )% $ 251,153 $ 204,913 $ 46,240 22.6 % Marketing expense 9,852 37,214 (27,362 ) (73.5 )% 79,670 125,481 (45,811 ) (36.5 )% Outbound logistics (902 ) 27,800 (28,702 ) (103.2 )% 39,023 85,788 (46,765 ) (54.5 )% Occupancy and related costs 5,955 4,849 1,106 22.8 % 23,363 17,448 5,915 33.9 % Professional fees 6,870 8,435 (1,565 ) (18.6 )% 33,455 24,386 9,069 37.2 % Software and IT costs 11,164 8,383 2,781 33.2 % 44,570 27,749 16,821 60.6 % Other 5,778 20,328 (14,550 ) (71.6 )% 95,153 62,058 33,095 53.3 % Total selling, general & administrative expenses $ 90,760 $ 166,341 $ (75,581 ) (45.4 )% $ 566,387 $ 547,823 $ 18,564 3.4 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance:

EBITDA;

Adjusted EBITDA;

Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues;

Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain;

Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues;

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues, Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain, and Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues are supplemental performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because each of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude realignment costs, acquisition related costs, change in fair value of finance receivables, goodwill impairment charge, gain on debt extinguishment, acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation, and other costs, which primarily relate to the impairment of long-lived assets. Changes in fair value of finance receivables can fluctuate significantly from period to period and relate primarily to historical loans and debt which have been securitized, and acquired on February 1, 2022 from UACC. Our ongoing business model is to originate or purchase finance receivables with the intent to sell which we recognize at the lower of cost or fair value. Therefore, these historical finance receivables acquired, which are accounted for under the fair value option, will experience fluctuations in value from period to period. We believe it is appropriate to remove this temporary volatility from our Adjusted EBITDA results to better reflect our ongoing business model. Additionally, these historical finance receivables acquired from UACC are expected to run-off within approximately 12 months.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude the non-recurring costs incurred to address operational and customer experience issues, including rental cars for our customers and legal settlements with customers and state DMVs. While we expect to continue to incur these costs over the next few quarterly periods, we do not expect these costs to continue to be incurred once our operational issues have been resolved.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude the securitization gain from the sale of UACC's finance receivables, and believe that it provides a useful perspective on the underlying operating results and trends and a means to compare our period-over-period results.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude the securitization gain from the sale of UACC's finance receivables and the non-recurring costs incurred to address operational and customer experience issues.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures to net loss, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 24,765 $ (129,792 ) $ (451,910 ) $ (370,911 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense 12,076 7,228 40,693 21,948 Interest income (6,372 ) (3,053 ) (19,363 ) (10,341 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,405 375 (19,680 ) 754 Depreciation and amortization 10,702 3,718 38,707 13,215 EBITDA $ 43,576 $ (121,524 ) $ (411,553 ) $ (345,335 ) Realignment costs $ 2,253 $ - $ 15,025 $ - Acquisition related costs - 1,678 5,653 5,090 Change in fair value of finance receivables 3,917 - 8,372 - Goodwill impairment charge - - 201,703 - Gain on debt extinguishment (126,767 ) - (164,684 ) - Acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation 2,439 - 2,439 - Other 3,679 - 5,806 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (70,903 ) $ (119,846 ) $ (337,239 ) $ (340,245 ) Non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues 374 - 25,433 - Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues $ (70,529 ) $ (119,846 ) $ (311,806 ) $ (340,245 ) Securitization gain - - (45,589 ) - Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain $ (70,903 ) $ (119,846 ) $ (382,828 ) $ (340,245 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues $ (70,529 ) $ (119,846 ) $ (357,395 ) $ (340,245 )

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AS COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2022

Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2022 Change % Change (in thousands, except unit data) Total revenues $ 209,349 $ 340,797 $ (131,448 ) (38.6 )% Total gross profit $ 29,459 $ 67,331 $ (37,872 ) (56.2 )% Ecommerce units sold 4,144 6,428 (2,284 ) (35.5 )% Ecommerce revenue $ 141,758 $ 225,441 $ (83,683 ) (37.1 )% Ecommerce gross profit $ 5,110 $ 27,034 $ (21,924 ) (81.1 )% Vehicle gross (loss) profit per ecommerce unit $ (1,346 ) $ 2,267 $ (3,613 ) (159.4 )% Product gross profit per ecommerce unit 2,579 1,939 640 33.0 % Total gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 1,233 $ 4,206 $ (2,973 ) (70.7 )% Wholesale units sold 1,768 3,128 (1,360 ) (43.5 )% Wholesale revenue $ 23,039 $ 47,604 $ (24,565 ) (51.6 )% Wholesale gross loss $ (4,359 ) $ (1,574 ) $ (2,785 ) 176.9 % Wholesale gross loss per unit $ (2,465 ) $ (503 ) $ (1,962 ) (390.1 )% Retail Financing revenue $ 32,537 $ 40,654 $ (8,117 ) (20.0 )% Retail Financing gross profit $ 28,744 $ 35,954 $ (7,210 ) (20.1 )% Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 90,760 $ 134,643 $ (43,883 ) (32.6 )%

Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2022 Change % Change (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 24,765 $ (51,127 ) $ 75,892 148.4 % Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense 12,076 9,704 2,372 24.4 % Interest income (6,372 ) (5,104 ) (1,268 ) 24.8 % Provision for income taxes 2,405 899 1,506 167.5 % Depreciation and amortization 10,702 9,995 707 7.1 % EBITDA $ 43,576 $ (35,633 ) $ 79,209 222.3 % Realignment costs $ 2,253 $ 3,243 $ (990 ) (30.5 )% Change in fair value of finance receivables 3,917 (3,012 ) 6,929 230.0 % Gain on debt extinguishment (126,767 ) (37,917 ) (88,850 ) 234.3 % Acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation 2,439 - 2,439 100.0 % Other 3,679 - 3,679 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (70,903 ) $ (73,319 ) $ 2,416 3.3 % Non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues 374 15,785 (15,411 ) (97.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues $ (70,529 ) $ (57,534 ) $ (12,995 ) (22.6 )% Securitization gain - (15,972 ) 15,972 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain $ (70,903 ) $ (89,291 ) $ 18,388 20.6 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues $ (70,529 ) $ (73,506 ) $ 2,977 4.0 %

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2023, we expect the following results:

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $(250.0) to $(200.0) million

of $(250.0) to $(200.0) million Year-end cash and cash equivalents of $150.0 to $200.0 million

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures for the full year 2023 Financial Outlook is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 in the reconciliation table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations as of February 28, 2023 and are subject to substantial uncertainty. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding expected timelines with respect to, our execution of and the expected benefits from our long term roadmap and cost-saving initiatives; our ability to improve our transaction processes and customer experience; our plans to sell through aged vehicles, improve variable cost per unit and reduce fixed costs; our future growth, our business strategy and our plans, including our ongoing ability to integrate and develop United Auto Credit Corporation into a captive finance operation; our future results of operations and financial position, including our ability to improve our unit economics and our outlook for the full year 2023, including with respect to our liquidity and our plans to enhance liquidity. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

VROOM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) As of

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 398,915 $ 1,132,325 Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $24.7 million and $0 million, respectively) 73,095 82,450 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $21.5 million and $8.9 million, respectively 13,967 105,433 Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $11.5 million and $0 million, respectively) 12,939 - Finance receivables held for sale, net (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $305.9 million and $0 million, respectively) 321,626 - Inventory 320,648 726,384 Beneficial interests in securitizations 20,592 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,327 55,700 Total current assets 1,220,109 2,102,292 Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $119.6 million and $0 million, respectively) 140,235 - Property and equipment, net 50,201 37,042 Intangible assets, net 158,910 28,207 Goodwill - 158,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,568 15,359 Other assets 26,004 25,033 Total assets $ 1,619,027 $ 2,366,750 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,702 $ 52,651 Accrued expenses 76,795 121,508 Vehicle floorplan 276,988 512,801 Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs 229,518 - Current portion of securitization debt of consolidated VIEs at fair value 47,239 - Deferred revenue 10,655 75,803 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,730 6,889 Other current liabilities 17,693 57,604 Total current liabilities 703,320 827,256 Long term debt, net of current portion (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $32.6 million and $0 million at fair value, respectively) 402,154 610,618 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 20,129 9,592 Other long-term liabilities 18,183 4,090 Total liabilities 1,143,786 1,451,556 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; 138,201,903 and 137,092,891 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 135 135 Additional paid-in-capital 2,075,798 2,063,841 Accumulated deficit (1,600,692 ) (1,148,782 ) Total stockholders' equity 475,241 915,194 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,619,027 $ 2,366,750

VROOM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Retail vehicle, net $ 142,579 $ 785,262 $ 1,425,842 $ 2,583,417 Wholesale vehicle 23,039 121,543 293,528 498,981 Product, net 10,793 24,402 62,747 88,824 Finance 32,537 - 152,542 - Other 401 3,284 14,242 13,033 Total revenue 209,349 934,491 1,948,901 3,184,255 Cost of sales: Retail vehicle 147,867 774,613 1,382,005 2,495,587 Wholesale vehicle 27,399 113,760 304,148 480,861 Finance 3,793 - 14,161 - Other 831 1,413 3,800 5,708 Total cost of sales 179,890 889,786 1,704,114 2,982,156 Total gross profit 29,459 44,705 244,787 202,099 Selling, general and administrative expenses 90,760 166,341 566,387 547,823 Depreciation and amortization 10,562 3,614 38,290 12,891 Impairment charges 5,746 - 211,873 - Loss from operations (77,609 ) (125,250 ) (571,763 ) (358,615 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (126,767 ) - (164,684 ) - Interest expense 12,076 7,228 40,693 21,948 Interest income (6,372 ) (3,053 ) (19,363 ) (10,341 ) Other loss (income), net 16,284 (7 ) 43,181 (65 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 27,170 (129,418 ) (471,590 ) (370,157 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,405 375 (19,680 ) 754 Net income (loss) $ 24,765 $ (129,793 ) $ (451,910 ) $ (370,911 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.18 $ (0.95 ) $ (3.28 ) $ (2.72 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 138,176,258 136,948,461 137,907,444 136,429,791 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.95 ) $ (3.28 ) $ (2.72 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 146,577,839 136,948,461 137,907,444 136,429,791

VROOM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (451,910 ) $ (370,911 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Impairment charges 211,873 - Gain on debt extinguishment (164,684 ) - Depreciation and amortization 38,707 13,215 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,809 2,872 Realized gains on securitization transactions (45,589 ) - Deferred taxes (23,855 ) - Losses on finance receivables and securitization debt, net 66,839 - Stock-based compensation expense 11,957 13,409 Provision to record inventory at lower of cost or net realizable value 1,812 9,471 Provision for bad debt 13,406 9,416 Provision to record finance receivables held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 6,541 - Amortization of unearned discounts on finance receivables at fair value (14,593 ) - Other, net (7,512 ) 203 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Finance receivables, held for sale Originations of finance receivables held for sale (625,575 ) - Principal payments received on finance receivables held for sale 64,521 - Proceeds from sale of finance receivables held for sale, net 509,612 - Other (7,701 ) - Accounts receivable 78,060 (53,206 ) Inventory 403,924 (312,208 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,146 (32,452 ) Other assets (2,546 ) (9,172 ) Accounts payable (24,281 ) 19,321 Accrued expenses (53,553 ) 61,170 Deferred revenue (65,148 ) 50,943 Other liabilities (38,325 ) 29,241 Net cash used in operating activities (109,065 ) (568,688 ) Investing activities Finance receivables at fair value Purchases of finance receivables at fair value (56,484 ) - Principal payments received on finance receivables at fair value 132,391 - Proceeds from sale of finance receivables at fair value, net 43,262 - Principal payments received on beneficial interests 8,341 - Purchase of property and equipment (24,234 ) (28,413 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired of $47.9 million (267,488 ) (75,875 ) Net cash used in investing activities (164,212 ) (104,288 ) Financing activities Principal repayment under secured financing agreements (192,839 ) - Proceeds from vehicle floorplan 1,403,042 2,713,350 Repayments of vehicle floorplan (1,638,855 ) (2,529,780 ) Proceeds from warehouse credit facilities 520,800 - Repayments of warehouse credit facilities (467,216 ) - Repayments of convertible senior notes (90,208 ) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes - 625,000 Issuance costs paid for convertible senior notes - (16,129 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 5,766 Other financing activities (4,212 ) (495 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (469,488 ) 797,712 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (742,765 ) 124,736 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,214,775 1,090,039 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 472,010 $ 1,214,775

VROOM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 34,907 $ 15,964 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,409 $ 403 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Fair value of beneficial interests received in securitization transactions $ 30,082 $ - Issuance of common stock for CarStory acquisition $ - $ 38,811 Fair value of unvested stock options assumed for acquisition of business $ - $ 1,017

