"We achieved record revenues in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, growing revenues 26% and 25%, respectively. Revenue growth for both the fourth quarter and the full year was strong across all three operating segments and bolstered by continued growth in our Digital capability, which increased 41% in 2022. Our full year adjusted EBITDA margins improved 80 basis points over the prior year, reflecting solid progress toward our objective of returning to mid-teen EBITDA margins by 2025," said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president of Huron.
"Going forward, our business trajectory and financial strength position us to continue creating long-term shareholder value. With our leading market positions in healthcare and education, our growing presence in commercial industries, our rapidly growing Digital capability, and the ongoing market demand for our offerings, we believe we have established a solid foundation for continued growth and increased profitability in 2023," added Hussey.
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Revenues increased $65.4 million, or 26.3%, to $313.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $248.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This revenue growth was highlighted by 37.0% growth in the Digital capability and 19.8% growth in the Consulting and Managed Services capability in the aggregate across all industries during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same prior year period.
Net income was $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $31.1 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share was $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.45 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Results for the fourth quarter of 2021 include a $23.7 million gain, net of tax, from the sale of the company's Life Sciences business in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Fourth quarter 2022 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")(7) was $34.5 million, compared to $50.0 million in the same prior year period.
In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company's financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Amortization of intangible assets
$
2,702
$
2,328
Restructuring charges
$
4,953
$
9,235
Other losses (gains)
$
(159
)
$
100
Transaction-related expenses
$
-
$
1,447
Gain on sale of business
$
-
$
(31,510
)
Tax effect of adjustments
$
(1,986
)
$
4,530
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
$
(246
)
$
21
Adjusted EBITDA(7) increased $9.7 million, or 33.1%, to $39.0 million, or 12.4% of revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $29.3 million, or 11.8% of revenues, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income(7) increased $5.4 million, or 31.5%, to $22.6 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021.
The number of revenue-generating professionals(1) increased 28.0% to 4,832 as of December 31, 2022 from 3,776 as of December 31, 2021. The utilization rate(5) of the company's Consulting capability increased to 80.6% during the fourth quarter 2022, compared to 69.9% during the same period last year. The utilization rate(5) for the company's Digital capability decreased to 69.4% during the fourth quarter 2022, compared to 71.2% during the same period last year.
Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2022, Huron repurchased 331,165 shares of the company's common stock for $23.5 million.
FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS
Revenues increased $226.8 million, or 25.0%, to $1.132 billion for full year 2022, compared to $905.6 million for full year 2021. This revenue growth was highlighted by 41.4% growth from the Digital capability in the aggregate across all industries and growth in the Education and Healthcare segments' Consulting and Managed Services capabilities of 46.4% and 11.8%, respectively, for full year 2022 compared to the same prior year period.
Net income increased $12.6 million, or 19.9%, to $75.6 million for full year 2022, compared to $63.0 million for full year 2021. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.75, or 26.0%, to $3.64 for full year 2022, compared to $2.89 for the same period last year. Results for full year 2022 include an unrealized gain of $19.8 million, net of tax, related to the increase in fair value of the company's investment in a hospital-at-home company. Results for full year 2021 include a $23.7 million gain, net of tax, from the sale of the company's Life Sciences business in the fourth quarter of 2021.
EBITDA(7) for full year 2022 increased $34.2 million, or 29.8%, to $148.7 million, compared to $114.5 million in the same prior year period.
In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company's financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
Amortization of intangible assets
$
11,198
$
9,251
Restructuring charges
$
9,909
$
12,401
Other losses (gains)
$
(193
)
$
198
Transaction-related expenses
$
50
$
1,782
Unrealized gain on preferred stock investment
$
(26,964
)
$
-
Gain on sale of business
$
-
$
(31,510
)
Tax effect of adjustments
$
1,590
$
1,742
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
$
(655
)
$
419
Adjusted EBITDA(7) increased $33.0 million, or 33.8%, to $130.8 million, or 11.6% of revenues, for full year 2022, compared to $97.8 million, or 10.8% of revenues, for the same period last year. Adjusted net income(7) increased $14.3 million, or 25.1%, to $71.1 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, for full year 2022, compared to $56.9 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, for full year 2021.
The number of revenue-generating professionals(1) increased 28.0% to 4,832 as of December 31, 2022 from 3,776 as of December 31, 2021. The utilization rate(5) of the company's Consulting capability increased to 75.2% for full year 2022, compared to 70.6% during the same period last year. The utilization rate(5) for the company's Digital capability decreased to 71.0% for full year 2022, compared to 72.5% during the same period last year.
Additionally, in 2022, Huron repurchased 2,037,752 shares of the company's common stock for $121.3 million, representing 9.3% of the common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2021.
OPERATING INDUSTRIES
Huron's results reflect a portfolio of service offerings focused on helping clients address complex business challenges.
The company's full year 2022 revenues by operating segment as a percentage of total company revenues are as follows: Healthcare (47%); Education (32%); and Commercial (21%). Financial results by operating industry are included in the attached schedules and in Huron's forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2022.
OUTLOOK FOR 2023
Based on currently available information, the company provided guidance for full year 2023 revenues before reimbursable expenses in a range of $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues in a range of 12.0% to 12.5% and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $3.75 to $4.25.
Management will provide a more detailed discussion of its outlook during the company's earnings conference call webcast.
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 WEBCAST
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(7)
In evaluating the company's financial performance and outlook, management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company's comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing their business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron's current financial results with Huron's past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues and reimbursable expenses:
Revenues
$
313,711
$
248,294
$
1,132,455
$
905,640
Reimbursable expenses
7,472
12,442
26,506
21,318
Total revenues and reimbursable expenses
321,183
260,736
1,158,961
926,958
Operating expenses:
Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization included below)
216,033
173,233
785,881
636,776
Reimbursable expenses
7,422
12,136
26,671
21,369
Selling, general and administrative expenses
60,495
49,510
209,381
178,084
Restructuring charges
4,953
9,235
9,909
12,401
Depreciation and amortization
6,781
6,458
27,359
25,489
Total operating expenses
295,684
250,572
1,059,201
874,119
Operating income
25,499
10,164
99,760
52,839
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense, net of interest income
(4,130
)
(2,185
)
(11,883
)
(8,150
)
Other income, net
2,001
33,170
20,700
35,347
Total other income (expense), net
(2,129
)
30,985
8,817
27,197
Income before taxes
23,370
41,149
108,577
80,036
Income tax expense
6,286
10,091
33,025
17,049
Net income
$
17,084
$
31,058
$
75,552
$
62,987
Earnings per share:
Net income per basic share
$
0.88
$
1.48
$
3.73
$
2.94
Net income per diluted share
$
0.85
$
1.45
$
3.64
$
2.89
Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per share:
Basic
19,470
21,039
20,249
21,439
Diluted
20,159
21,466
20,746
21,809
Comprehensive income (loss):
Net income
$
17,084
$
31,058
$
75,552
$
62,987
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
(157
)
(1,161
)
(1,890
)
(925
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment, net of tax
(3,428
)
3,237
(6,146
)
1,169
Unrealized gain on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax
257
1,579
9,315
3,535
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,328
)
3,655
1,279
3,779
Comprehensive income
$
13,756
$
34,713
$
76,831
$
66,766
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,834
$
20,781
Receivables from clients, net
147,852
122,316
Unbilled services, net
141,781
91,285
Income tax receivable
960
8,071
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
26,057
15,229
Total current assets
328,484
257,682
Property and equipment, net
26,107
31,004
Deferred income taxes, net
1,554
1,804
Long-term investments
91,194
72,584
Operating lease right-of-use assets
30,304
35,311
Other non-current assets
73,039
68,191
Intangible assets, net
23,392
31,894
Goodwill
624,966
620,879
Total assets
$
1,199,040
$
1,119,349
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
14,254
$
13,621
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
27,268
22,519
Accrued payroll and related benefits
171,723
139,131
Current maturities of long-term debt
-
559
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
10,530
10,142
Deferred revenues
21,909
19,212
Total current liabilities
245,684
205,184
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred compensation and other liabilities
33,614
43,458
Long-term debt, net of current portion
290,000
232,221
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
45,556
54,313
Deferred income taxes, net
32,146
12,273
Total non-current liabilities
401,316
342,265
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 22,507,159 and 24,364,814 shares issued, respectively
223
239
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,711,712 and 2,495,172 shares, respectively
(137,556
)
(135,969
)
Additional paid-in capital
318,706
413,794
Retained earnings
352,548
276,996
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18,119
16,840
Total stockholders' equity
552,040
571,900
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,199,040
$
1,119,349
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
75,552
$
62,987
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
27,359
25,978
Non-cash lease expense
6,369
6,967
Lease-related impairment charges
211
-
Share-based compensation
30,971
25,857
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,169
794
Allowances for doubtful accounts
141
13
Deferred income taxes
18,784
12,480
Gain on sale of property and equipment, excluding transaction costs
(1,111
)
(343
)
Gain on sale of business, excluding transaction costs
-
(32,824
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities
(359
)
173
Change in fair value of preferred stock investment
(26,964
)
-
Other, net
6
(78
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture:
(Increase) decrease in receivables from clients, net
(25,847
)
(39,845
)
(Increase) decrease in unbilled services, net
(51,359
)
(38,820
)
(Increase) decrease in current income tax receivable / payable, net
7,673
(2,723
)
(Increase) decrease in other assets
2,532
(2,670
)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities
(13,466
)
10,394
Increase (decrease) in accrued payroll and related benefits
32,770
(2,636
)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
969
(7,717
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
85,400
17,987
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(12,547
)
(10,871
)
Investments in life insurance policies
(872
)
(1,245
)
Distributions from life insurance policies
3,377
-
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
(3,448
)
(44,819
)
Capitalization of internally developed software costs
(11,752
)
(4,889
)
Proceeds from note receivable
154
-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
4,753
408
Divestiture of business
207
41,273
Net cash used in investing activities
(20,128
)
(20,143
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,421
804
Shares redeemed for employee tax withholdings
(7,795
)
(10,103
)
Share repurchases
(120,393
)
(64,612
)
Proceeds from bank borrowings
314,000
235,000
Repayments of bank borrowings
(256,780
)
(205,499
)
Payments for debt issuance costs
(2,686
)
-
Deferred payments on business acquisitions
(1,875
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(74,108
)
(44,410
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(111
)
170
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(8,947
)
(46,396
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
20,781
67,177
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
$
11,834
$
20,781
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
Segment and Consolidated Operating Results (in thousands):
2022
2021
2022
2021
Healthcare:
Revenues
$
153,330
$
129,422
18.5
%
$
534,999
$
444,767
20.3
%
Operating income
$
39,786
$
31,813
25.1
%
$
131,227
$
118,324
10.9
%
Segment operating margin
25.9
%
24.6
%
24.5
%
26.6
%
Education:
Revenues
$
96,601
$
67,313
43.5
%
$
359,835
$
242,374
48.5
%
Operating income
$
20,076
$
15,203
32.1
%
$
78,924
$
52,398
50.6
%
Segment operating margin
20.8
%
22.6
%
21.9
%
21.6
%
Commercial:
Revenues
$
63,780
$
51,559
23.7
%
$
237,621
$
218,499
8.8
%
Operating income
$
11,743
$
5,144
128.3
%
$
50,025
$
34,296
45.9
%
Segment operating margin
18.4
%
10.0
%
21.1
%
15.7
%
Total Huron:
Revenues
$
313,711
$
248,294
26.3
%
$
1,132,455
$
905,640
25.0
%
Reimbursable expenses
7,472
12,442
(39.9
)%
26,506
21,318
24.3
%
Total revenues and reimbursable expenses
$
321,183
$
260,736
23.2
%
$
1,158,961
$
926,958
25.0
%
Segment operating income
$
71,605
$
52,160
37.3
%
$
260,176
$
205,018
26.9
%
Items not allocated at the segment level:
Other operating expenses
41,006
36,911
11.1
%
140,145
131,545
6.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
5,100
5,085
0.3
%
20,271
20,634
(1.8
)%
Total operating income
25,499
10,164
150.9
%
99,760
52,839
88.8
%
Other income (expense), net
(2,129
)
30,985
(106.9
)%
8,817
27,197
(67.6
)%
Income before taxes
$
23,370
$
41,149
(43.2
)%
$
108,577
$
80,036
35.7
%
Other Operating Data:
Number of revenue-generating professionals by segment (at period end) (1)(6):
Healthcare
1,890
1,596
18.4
%
1,890
1,596
18.4
%
Education
1,579
1,050
50.4
%
1,579
1,050
50.4
%
Commercial (2)
1,363
1,130
20.6
%
1,363
1,130
20.6
%
Total
4,832
3,776
28.0
%
4,832
3,776
28.0
%
Revenue by capability:
Consulting and Managed Services (3)
$
183,638
$
153,339
19.8
%
$
637,994
$
555,915
14.8
%
Digital
130,073
94,955
37.0
%
494,461
349,725
41.4
%
Total
$
313,711
$
248,294
26.3
%
$
1,132,455
$
905,640
25.0
%
Number of revenue-generating professionals by capability (at period end)(1):
Consulting and Managed Services (4)
2,294
1,838
24.8
%
2,294
1,838
24.8
%
Digital
2,538
1,938
31.0
%
2,538
1,938
31.0
%
Total
4,832
3,776
28.0
%
4,832
3,776
28.0
%
Utilization rate by capability (5):
Consulting
80.6
%
69.9
%
75.2
%
70.6
%
Digital
69.4
%
71.2
%
71.0
%
72.5
%
|(1)
Consists of our full-time consultants who generate revenues based on the number of hours worked; full-time equivalents, which consists of coaches and their support staff within the Culture and Organizational excellence solution, consultants who work variable schedules as needed by clients, and full-time employees who provide software support and maintenance services to clients; and our Healthcare Managed Services employees who provide revenue cycle billing, collections insurance verification and change integrity services to clients.
|(2)
The majority of our revenue-generating professionals within our Commercial segment can provide services across all of our industries, including healthcare and education.
|(3)
Managed Services capability revenues within our Healthcare segment was $20.1 million and $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; and $67.6 million and $47.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Managed Services capability revenues within our Education segment was $4.4 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; and $15.7 million and $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|(4)
The number of Managed Services revenue-generating professionals within our Healthcare segment as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 was 715 and 509, respectively.
The number of Managed Services revenue-generating professionals within our Education segment as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 was 106 and 72, respectively.
|(5)
Utilization rate is calculated by dividing the number of hours our billable consultants worked on client assignments during a period by the total available working hours for these billable consultants during the same period. Available hours are determined by the standard hours worked by each billable consultant, adjusted for part-time hours, and U.S. standard work weeks. Available working hours exclude local country holidays and vacation days. Utilization rates are presented for our revenue-generating professionals who primarily bill on an hourly basis. We have not presented utilization rates for our Managed Services professionals as most of the revenues generated by these employees are not billed on an hourly basis.
|(6)
During the first quarter of 2022, we reclassified certain Digital revenue-generating professionals within our Healthcare and Education segments to our Commercial segment as these professionals can provide services across all of our industries. This reclassification did not impact the total headcount within our Digital capability for any period. The prior period headcount has been revised for consistent presentation.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (7)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
313,711
$
248,294
$
1,132,455
$
905,640
Net income
$
17,084
$
31,058
$
75,552
$
62,987
Add back:
Income tax expense
6,286
10,091
33,025
17,049
Interest expense, net of interest income
4,130
2,185
11,883
8,150
Depreciation and amortization
6,995
6,707
28,233
26,347
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (7)
34,495
50,041
148,693
114,533
Add back:
Restructuring charges
4,953
9,235
9,909
12,401
Other losses (gains)
(159
)
100
(193
)
198
Transaction-related expenses
-
1,447
50
1,782
Unrealized gain on preferred stock investment
-
-
(26,964
)
-
Gain on sale of business
-
(31,510
)
-
(31,510
)
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
(246
)
21
(655
)
419
Adjusted EBITDA (7)
$
39,043
$
29,334
$
130,840
$
97,823
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues (7)
12.4
%
11.8
%
11.6
%
10.8
%
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (7)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
17,084
$
31,058
$
75,552
$
62,987
Weighted average shares - diluted
20,159
21,466
20,746
21,809
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.85
$
1.45
$
3.64
$
2.89
Add back:
Amortization of intangible assets
2,702
2,328
11,198
9,251
Restructuring charges
4,953
9,235
9,909
12,401
Other losses (gains)
(159
)
100
(193
)
198
Transaction-related expenses
-
1,447
50
1,782
Unrealized gain on preferred stock investment
-
-
(26,964
)
-
Gain on sale of business
-
(31,510
)
-
(31,510
)
Tax effect of adjustments
(1,986
)
4,530
1,590
1,742
Total adjustments, net of tax
5,510
(13,870
)
(4,410
)
(6,136
)
Adjusted net income (7)
$
22,594
$
17,188
$
71,142
$
56,851
Adjusted weighted average shares - diluted
20,159
21,466
20,746
21,809
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (7)
$
1.12
$
0.80
$
3.43
$
2.61
(7)
In evaluating the company's financial performance and outlook, management uses earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company's comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing the company's business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron's current financial results with Huron's past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
