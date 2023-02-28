CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and recent corporate highlights.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Total revenue
$106 million
$351 million
GAAP gross margin
65%
66%
Non-GAAP gross margin
69%
70%
Operating expenses
$104 million
$380 million
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$85 million
$306 million
GAAP operating loss
($35) million
($147) million
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
($3) million
($28) million
Ending cash balance
$85 million
Recent Highlights
- Expanded lateral procedural sophistication with PTP and LTP the strongest contributors to Q4 and full year revenue growth;
- Drove a 26% increase in surgical volume and an 18% increase in average revenue per procedure in Q4;
- Trained over 500 surgeons in 2022, contributing to a 22% increase in surgeon users compared to prior year;
- Secured non-dilutive capital creating access to cash and liquidity of up to $275 million.
"I applaud the entire ATEC Family for delivering another record-breaking year," said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our success endures because our priorities do not change: we focus exclusively on spine, pursue the unmet clinical needs of surgery, and we create innovative, integrated procedures to address those needs faster than others in the industry. Many of the leading minds in spine are attracted to ATEC because their passion, like ours, is to obsessively rethink surgical procedures from the ground up. At ATEC, our business is in the operating room. With the know-how we have assembled, I could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead."
Financial Outlook for the Full Year 2023
The Company continues to expect total revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, to approximate $438 million, reflecting growth of approximately 25% compared to 2022. This includes surgical revenue of $383 million and approximately $55 million of EOS revenue. The Company expects to achieve non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA break-even for the full-year 2023.
Financial Results Webcast
The Company will host a live webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations Section of ATEC's Corporate Website.
To dial into the live webcast, please register at this link. Access details will be shared via email.
A replay of the webcast will remain available through the Investor Relations Section of ATEC's Corporate Website for twelve months. In addition, a dial-in replay will be available beginning two hours after the webcast's completion through March 7, 2023. Access the replay by dialing (800) 770-2030 and referencing conference ID number 97241.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with an additional tool for evaluating the Company's core performance, which management uses in its own evaluation of continuing operating performance, and a baseline for assessing the future earnings potential of the Company. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. Non-GAAP financial results should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Included below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
Inducement Awards Granted
As an inducement material to accepting employment with the Company, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), ATEC today announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has approved aggregate grants to twenty new employees (who are not executive officers) of, collectively, 22,349 restricted stock units ("RSUs") under the Company's 2016 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, provided that the recipient remains continuously employed by ATEC as of such vesting date. In addition, the RSUs will vest fully upon a change of control of ATEC.
About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.
ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company's expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC's vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: references to the Company's revenue, balance sheet, growth and financial outlook; planned product launches, introductions, regulatory submissions or clearances; efforts to transform sales and distribution channels; the Company's ability to compel surgeon adoption; and the Company's future ability to finance its operations and sufficiency of its cash runway. Important factors that could cause actual operating results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of success in developing new products or products currently in the pipeline; the uncertainties in the Company's ability to execute upon its strategic operating plan; the uncertainties regarding the ability to successfully license or acquire new products, and the commercial success of such products; failure to achieve acceptance of the Company's products by the surgeon community; failure to obtain FDA or other regulatory clearance or approval or unexpected or prolonged delays in the process; continuation of favorable third-party reimbursement; unanticipated expenses or liabilities or other adverse events affecting cash flow or the Company's ability to achieve profitability; uncertainty of additional funding; the Company's ability to compete with other products or with emerging technologies; product liability exposure; an unsuccessful outcome in any litigation; patent infringement claims; claims related to the Company's intellectual property; and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. A further list and description of these and other factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.
|ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(unaudited)
|Revenue:
|Revenue from products and services
$
105,944
$
73,922
$
350,852
$
242,258
|Revenue from international supply agreement
-
40
15
954
|Total revenue
105,944
73,962
350,867
243,212
|Cost of sales
37,093
28,737
117,808
85,450
|Gross profit
68,851
45,225
233,059
157,762
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
11,604
8,984
44,033
32,015
|Sales, general and administrative
81,920
66,692
300,013
229,271
|Litigation-related expenses
7,314
5,412
23,943
11,123
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,934
1,956
10,115
5,348
|Transaction-related expenses
-
209
120
6,365
|Restructuring expenses
106
110
1,810
1,697
|Total operating expenses
103,878
83,363
380,034
285,819
|Operating loss
(35,027
)
(38,138
)
(146,975
)
(128,057
)
|Interest and other expense, net:
|Interest expense, net
(1,329
)
(1,504
)
(5,505
)
(7,108
)
|Loss on debt extinguishment, net
-
-
-
(7,434
)
|Other (expense) income, net
1,049
(544
)
471
(1,563
)
|Total interest and other expense, net
(280
)
(2,048
)
(5,034
)
(16,105
)
|Net loss before taxes
(35,307
)
(40,186
)
(152,009
)
(144,162
)
|Income tax (benefit) provision
(321
)
1
140
164
|Net loss
$
(34,986
)
$
(40,187
)
$
(152,149
)
$
(144,326
)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.40
)
$
(1.47
)
$
(1.50
)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
105,858
99,300
103,373
96,197
|Stock-based compensation included in:
|Cost of sales
$
1,157
$
248
$
2,597
$
737
|Research and development
1,029
1,454
5,016
4,056
|Sales, general and administrative
7,906
8,024
32,943
31,657
$
10,092
$
9,726
$
40,556
$
36,450
|ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
84,696
$
187,248
|Accounts receivable, net
60,060
41,893
|Inventories
101,521
91,703
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,357
10,313
|Total current assets
255,634
331,157
|Property and equipment, net
101,952
87,401
|Right-of-use assets
28,360
25,283
|Goodwill
39,775
39,689
|Intangible assets, net
82,781
85,274
|Other assets
4,874
3,249
|Total assets
$
513,376
$
572,053
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
34,742
$
25,737
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
72,382
55,549
|Contract liabilities
|
11,956
15,255
|Short-term debt
14,948
342
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
4,842
4,212
|Total current liabilities
138,870
101,095
|Total long-term liabilities
387,616
367,933
|Redeemable preferred stock
23,603
23,603
|Stockholders' (deficit) equity
(36,713
)
79,422
|Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
$
513,376
$
572,053
|ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(unaudited)
|Gross profit, GAAP
$
68,851
$
45,225
$
233,059
$
157,762
|Add: amortization of intangible assets
27
268
64
1,075
|Add: stock-based compensation
1,157
248
2,597
737
|Add: purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions
565
2,083
1,349
6,423
|Add: excess and obsolete write-down
2,769
4,305
9,792
11,147
|Non-GAAP gross profit
$
73,369
$
52,129
$
246,861
$
177,144
|Gross margin, GAAP
65.0
%
61.1
%
66.4
%
64.9
%
|Add: amortization of intangible assets
0.0
%
0.4
%
0.0
%
0.4
%
|Add: stock-based compensation
1.1
%
0.3
%
0.7
%
0.3
%
|Add: purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions
0.5
%
2.8
%
0.4
%
2.6
%
|Add: excess and obsolete write-down
2.6
%
5.8
%
2.8
%
4.6
%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
69.2
%
70.5
%
70.3
%
72.8
%
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(unaudited)
|Operating expenses, GAAP
$
103,878
$
83,363
$
380,034
$
285,819
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
(8,935
)
(9,478
)
(37,959
)
(35,713
)
|Litigation-related expenses
(7,314
)
(5,412
)
(23,943
)
(11,123
)
|Amortization of intangible assets
(2,934
)
(1,956
)
(10,115
)
(5,348
)
|Transaction-related expenses
-
(209
)
(120
)
(6,365
)
|Restructuring expenses
(106
)
(110
)
(1,810
)
(1,697
)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
84,589
$
66,198
$
306,087
$
225,573
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(unaudited)
|Operating loss, GAAP
$
(35,027
)
$
(38,138
)
$
(146,975
)
$
(128,057
)
|Depreciation
8,388
6,544
30,989
20,332
|Amortization of intangible assets
2,961
2,226
10,179
6,424
|EBITDA
(23,678
)
(29,368
)
(105,807
)
(101,301
)
|Add back significant items:
|Stock-based compensation
10,092
9,726
40,556
36,450
|Purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions
565
2,083
1,349
6,423
|Excess & obsolete write-down
2,769
4,305
9,792
11,147
|Litigation-related expenses
7,314
5,412
|
23,943
11,123
|Transaction-related expenses
-
209
120
6,365
|Restructuring expenses
106
110
1,810
1,697
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
(2,832
)
$
(7,523
)
$
(28,237
)
$
(28,096
)
Contacts
Investor/Media Contact:
Tina Jacobsen, CFA
Investor Relations
(760) 494-6790
investorrelations@atecspine.com
Company Contact:
J. Todd Koning
Chief Financial Officer
investorrelations@atecspine.com