CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and recent corporate highlights.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Total revenue $106 million $351 million GAAP gross margin 65% 66% Non-GAAP gross margin 69% 70% Operating expenses $104 million $380 million Non-GAAP operating expenses $85 million $306 million GAAP operating loss ($35) million ($147) million Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA ($3) million ($28) million Ending cash balance $85 million

Recent Highlights

Expanded lateral procedural sophistication with PTP and LTP the strongest contributors to Q4 and full year revenue growth;

Drove a 26% increase in surgical volume and an 18% increase in average revenue per procedure in Q4;

Trained over 500 surgeons in 2022, contributing to a 22% increase in surgeon users compared to prior year;

Secured non-dilutive capital creating access to cash and liquidity of up to $275 million.

"I applaud the entire ATEC Family for delivering another record-breaking year," said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our success endures because our priorities do not change: we focus exclusively on spine, pursue the unmet clinical needs of surgery, and we create innovative, integrated procedures to address those needs faster than others in the industry. Many of the leading minds in spine are attracted to ATEC because their passion, like ours, is to obsessively rethink surgical procedures from the ground up. At ATEC, our business is in the operating room. With the know-how we have assembled, I could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead."

Financial Outlook for the Full Year 2023

The Company continues to expect total revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, to approximate $438 million, reflecting growth of approximately 25% compared to 2022. This includes surgical revenue of $383 million and approximately $55 million of EOS revenue. The Company expects to achieve non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA break-even for the full-year 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with an additional tool for evaluating the Company's core performance, which management uses in its own evaluation of continuing operating performance, and a baseline for assessing the future earnings potential of the Company. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. Non-GAAP financial results should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Included below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Inducement Awards Granted

As an inducement material to accepting employment with the Company, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), ATEC today announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has approved aggregate grants to twenty new employees (who are not executive officers) of, collectively, 22,349 restricted stock units ("RSUs") under the Company's 2016 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, provided that the recipient remains continuously employed by ATEC as of such vesting date. In addition, the RSUs will vest fully upon a change of control of ATEC.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company's expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC's vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: references to the Company's revenue, balance sheet, growth and financial outlook; planned product launches, introductions, regulatory submissions or clearances; efforts to transform sales and distribution channels; the Company's ability to compel surgeon adoption; and the Company's future ability to finance its operations and sufficiency of its cash runway. Important factors that could cause actual operating results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of success in developing new products or products currently in the pipeline; the uncertainties in the Company's ability to execute upon its strategic operating plan; the uncertainties regarding the ability to successfully license or acquire new products, and the commercial success of such products; failure to achieve acceptance of the Company's products by the surgeon community; failure to obtain FDA or other regulatory clearance or approval or unexpected or prolonged delays in the process; continuation of favorable third-party reimbursement; unanticipated expenses or liabilities or other adverse events affecting cash flow or the Company's ability to achieve profitability; uncertainty of additional funding; the Company's ability to compete with other products or with emerging technologies; product liability exposure; an unsuccessful outcome in any litigation; patent infringement claims; claims related to the Company's intellectual property; and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. A further list and description of these and other factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenue: Revenue from products and services $ 105,944 $ 73,922 $ 350,852 $ 242,258 Revenue from international supply agreement - 40 15 954 Total revenue 105,944 73,962 350,867 243,212 Cost of sales 37,093 28,737 117,808 85,450 Gross profit 68,851 45,225 233,059 157,762 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,604 8,984 44,033 32,015 Sales, general and administrative 81,920 66,692 300,013 229,271 Litigation-related expenses 7,314 5,412 23,943 11,123 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,934 1,956 10,115 5,348 Transaction-related expenses - 209 120 6,365 Restructuring expenses 106 110 1,810 1,697 Total operating expenses 103,878 83,363 380,034 285,819 Operating loss (35,027 ) (38,138 ) (146,975 ) (128,057 ) Interest and other expense, net: Interest expense, net (1,329 ) (1,504 ) (5,505 ) (7,108 ) Loss on debt extinguishment, net - - - (7,434 ) Other (expense) income, net 1,049 (544 ) 471 (1,563 ) Total interest and other expense, net (280 ) (2,048 ) (5,034 ) (16,105 ) Net loss before taxes (35,307 ) (40,186 ) (152,009 ) (144,162 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (321 ) 1 140 164 Net loss $ (34,986 ) $ (40,187 ) $ (152,149 ) $ (144,326 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (1.47 ) $ (1.50 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 105,858 99,300 103,373 96,197 Stock-based compensation included in: Cost of sales $ 1,157 $ 248 $ 2,597 $ 737 Research and development 1,029 1,454 5,016 4,056 Sales, general and administrative 7,906 8,024 32,943 31,657 $ 10,092 $ 9,726 $ 40,556 $ 36,450

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,696 $ 187,248 Accounts receivable, net 60,060 41,893 Inventories 101,521 91,703 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,357 10,313 Total current assets 255,634 331,157 Property and equipment, net 101,952 87,401 Right-of-use assets 28,360 25,283 Goodwill 39,775 39,689 Intangible assets, net 82,781 85,274 Other assets 4,874 3,249 Total assets $ 513,376 $ 572,053 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,742 $ 25,737 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 72,382 55,549 Contract liabilities 11,956 15,255 Short-term debt 14,948 342 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,842 4,212 Total current liabilities 138,870 101,095 Total long-term liabilities 387,616 367,933 Redeemable preferred stock 23,603 23,603 Stockholders' (deficit) equity (36,713 ) 79,422 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 513,376 $ 572,053

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Gross profit, GAAP $ 68,851 $ 45,225 $ 233,059 $ 157,762 Add: amortization of intangible assets 27 268 64 1,075 Add: stock-based compensation 1,157 248 2,597 737 Add: purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 565 2,083 1,349 6,423 Add: excess and obsolete write-down 2,769 4,305 9,792 11,147 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 73,369 $ 52,129 $ 246,861 $ 177,144 Gross margin, GAAP 65.0 % 61.1 % 66.4 % 64.9 % Add: amortization of intangible assets 0.0 % 0.4 % 0.0 % 0.4 % Add: stock-based compensation 1.1 % 0.3 % 0.7 % 0.3 % Add: purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 0.5 % 2.8 % 0.4 % 2.6 % Add: excess and obsolete write-down 2.6 % 5.8 % 2.8 % 4.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 69.2 % 70.5 % 70.3 % 72.8 % Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Operating expenses, GAAP $ 103,878 $ 83,363 $ 380,034 $ 285,819 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (8,935 ) (9,478 ) (37,959 ) (35,713 ) Litigation-related expenses (7,314 ) (5,412 ) (23,943 ) (11,123 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2,934 ) (1,956 ) (10,115 ) (5,348 ) Transaction-related expenses - (209 ) (120 ) (6,365 ) Restructuring expenses (106 ) (110 ) (1,810 ) (1,697 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 84,589 $ 66,198 $ 306,087 $ 225,573 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Operating loss, GAAP $ (35,027 ) $ (38,138 ) $ (146,975 ) $ (128,057 ) Depreciation 8,388 6,544 30,989 20,332 Amortization of intangible assets 2,961 2,226 10,179 6,424 EBITDA (23,678 ) (29,368 ) (105,807 ) (101,301 ) Add back significant items: Stock-based compensation 10,092 9,726 40,556 36,450 Purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 565 2,083 1,349 6,423 Excess & obsolete write-down 2,769 4,305 9,792 11,147 Litigation-related expenses 7,314 5,412 23,943 11,123 Transaction-related expenses - 209 120 6,365 Restructuring expenses 106 110 1,810 1,697 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,832 ) $ (7,523 ) $ (28,237 ) $ (28,096 )

