ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 25, 2022.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022, Compared to the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Total revenues are $290.1 million, an increase of 2.4% compared to 2021.

Comparable restaurant revenue increased 2.5%. Eighth consecutive quarter of positive comparable restaurant revenue growth. Comparable restaurant revenue (1) includes a benefit of approximately $2.9 million due to the Company's assessment of breakage related to its Red Robin Royalty® program. Excluding this benefit, comparable restaurant revenue would have increased 1.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss is $44.2 million, an increase of $22.9 million compared to 2021 and includes a non-cash impairment charge of $25.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) (a non-GAAP metric) was $8.9 million in 2022 and 2021.

G.J. Hart, Red Robin's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We completed important work in 2022 and now turn the page to a fresh new year. The 'North Star' plan we rolled out in January will guide our efforts over the next three years and is geared towards delivering the exceptional restaurant experience our Guests deserve. I am incredibly optimistic about Red Robin's future and confident the investments we are making will resonate with Guests and drive value for our shareholders. We are moving aggressively to capture the opportunities in front of us, and are encouraged with very strong comparable restaurant sales through the first 9 weeks of our fiscal 2023."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary Compared to 2021

The following table presents financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, compared to results from the same period in 2021:

Twelve Weeks Ended December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 Total revenues (millions) $ 290.1 $ 283.4 Restaurant revenues (millions) 278.6 276.7 Net income (loss) (millions) (44.2 ) (21.3 ) Loss from operations (millions) (39.4 ) (17.7 ) Loss from operations as a percent of total revenues (13.6 ) % (6.2 ) % Restaurant Level Operating Profit (millions)(3) $ 31.6 $ 36.0 Restaurant Level Operating Profit Margin(3) 11.4 % 13.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (millions)(2) $ 8.9 $ 8.9 Loss per diluted share ($ per share) $ (2.78 ) $ (1.36 ) Adjusted loss per diluted share ($ per share)(3) $ (1.35 ) $ (1.03 )

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company determined long-lived assets at 36 locations were impaired and recognized non-cash impairment charges of $25.0 million, primarily due to restaurants that did not perform as expected as a result of cost pressures that reduced restaurant level profitability.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended December 25, 2022 Compared to the Fiscal Year Ended December 26, 2021

Total revenues in fiscal 2022 are approximately $1.3 billion, an increase of $104.5 million as compared to fiscal 2021.

Achieved a comparable restaurant revenue (1) increase of 9.2% compared to 2021.

increase of 9.2% compared to 2021. Comparable restaurant revenue and comparable restaurant traffic exceeded the industry average as measured by the Black Box Casual Dining index.

GAAP loss per diluted share was $4.91 in 2022 compared to GAAP loss per diluted share of $3.19 in 2021.

Adjusted loss per diluted share (3) was $3.26 compared to adjusted loss per diluted share of $2.43 in the prior year.

was $3.26 compared to adjusted loss per diluted share of $2.43 in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA(2) (a non-GAAP financial measure) is $52.8 million in fiscal 2022 versus $63.5 million in fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 25, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings under the credit facility of $214.0 million, in addition to amounts issued under letters of credit of $9.1 million, and liquidity of approximately $58.8 million including cash and cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity under its credit facility.

(1) Comparable restaurant revenue represents revenue from Company-owned restaurants that have operated five full quarters as of the end of the period presented. (2) See Schedule III for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to Net loss. (3) See Schedule I for a reconciliation of Adjusted loss per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, to Loss per diluted share, and Schedule II for a reconciliation of Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin, non-GAAP measures, to Loss from operations and Loss from operations as a percentage of total revenues.

Outlook for 2023 and Guidance Policy

The Company provides guidance of select information related to the Company's financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The projections are as of this date and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement this information.

The Company currently expects the following for full year 2023:

Total Revenue of approximately $1.3 billion;

Restaurant Level Operating Profit of at least 13.0% (4) , inclusive of investments in the Guest experience, primarily in labor

, inclusive of investments in the Guest experience, primarily in labor Selling, general and administrative costs of $120 million to $125 million;

Capital expenditures of $35 million to $40 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $62.5 million to $72.5 million(4).

Fiscal 2023 includes 53 weeks versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2022.

(4) The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its Restaurant level Operating Profit or Adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most comparable GAAP measure of Loss from operations and Net loss, respectively. Providing Net loss and Loss from operations guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in Net loss and Loss from operations, including asset impairments and income tax valuation adjustments. The reconciliations of Restaurant Level Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA to Loss from operations and Net loss, respectively, for the historical periods presented below are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance. Please refer to the historical period Reconciliation of Loss from operations to Restaurant Level Operating Profit and Net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included on Schedule II and Schedule III of this release.

Evaluation of Sale-Leaseback Transaction

As previously announced, Red Robin is evaluating a Sale-Leaseback transaction related to up to 35 owned properties. The Company has engaged CBRE Group to lead the process and anticipates the proceeds will be used to repay debt, fund capital investments, and repurchase shares of Company stock, subject to the terms of the Company's Credit Agreement and approval by the Board of Directors. Red Robin expects the evaluation process to be complete in the first quarter of 2023 and now expects if pursued, a transaction to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future performance; "North Star" strategic plan; shareholder value; 2023 trends; potential Sale-Leaseback transactions and timing and anticipated uses of proceeds including potential share repurchases; statements under the heading "Outlook for 2023 and Guidance Policy;" Restaurant Level Operating Profit and investments in the Guest experience and labor, Selling, general and administrative costs; capital expenditures; and Adjusted EBITDA; and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable and speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "will," "outlook" or "estimate," or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements based on a number of factors, including but not limited to the following: the effectiveness of the Company's strategic initiatives, including labor and service models, and operational improvement initiatives and our ability to execute on such strategic initiatives; general economic and operating conditions, including changes in consumer disposable income, weather conditions, and other events affecting the regions where our restaurants are operated; the impact of COVID-19 and new variants on our results of operations, staffing levels, supply chain, and liquidity; our ability to recruit, staff, train, and retain our workforce; the effectiveness and timing of the Company's marketing strategies and promotions; menu changes and pricing strategy; the implementation, rollout, and timing of technology solutions; our ability to achieve revenue and cost savings; competition in the casual dining market and discounting by competitors; changes in consumer spending trends and habits; changes in the availability and cost of food products, labor, and energy; the adequacy of cash flows and the cost and availability of capital or credit facility borrowings; changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations affecting the operation of our restaurants, including minimum wage and tip credit regulations, consumer and occupational health and safety regulations, health insurance coverage and other benefits, nutritional disclosures, and employment eligibility-related documentation requirements; our ability to implement our 'North Star' plan and the anticipated results thereof; the implementation of and realization of benefits from our restaurant management transition program; our ability to execute certain transactions such as anticipated sale-leaseback transactions on the terms anticipated or at all; costs and other effects of legal claims by Team Members, franchisees, customers, vendors, stockholders, and others, including negative publicity regarding food safety or cyber security; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Comparable Restaurant Revenue

The following table presents the comparable restaurant revenue in each quarter and the Full Year ("FY") total for fiscal 2022 compared to results from the same period in 2021:

Comparable Restaurant Increase (Decrease) Over Prior Year Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Guest Traffic 6.9 % (2.9 ) % (3.7 ) % (6.3 ) % (0.9 ) % Average Guest Check Menu Price Increase 5.4 % 6.0 % 7.7 % 7.3 % 6.4 % Menu Mix 6.0 % 3.7 % 2.5 % 2.2 % 3.8 % Discounts 1.4 % (0.1 ) % (1.2 ) % (0.7 ) % (0.1 ) % Total Guest Check 12.8 % 9.6 % 9.0 % 8.8 % 10.1 % Total Change in Comparable Restaurant Revenue 19.7 % 6.7 % 5.3 % 2.5 % 9.2 %

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 Revenues: Restaurant revenue $ 278,600 $ 276,697 $ 1,230,318 $ 1,137,733 Franchise royalties, fees, and other revenue 11,490 6,687 36,299 24,345 Total revenues 290,090 283,384 1,266,617 1,162,078 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Cost of sales 72,226 67,142 306,509 260,896 Labor 100,292 99,568 440,564 409,901 Other operating 51,979 51,727 224,704 207,829 Occupancy 22,462 22,251 98,868 96,484 Depreciation and amortization 17,321 19,454 76,245 83,438 General and administrative 20,246 17,778 84,912 75,442 Selling 14,198 15,666 51,701 47,301 Pre-opening costs 55 618 568 1,410 Other charges, net 30,725 6,846 38,961 16,074 Total costs and expenses 329,505 301,050 1,323,031 1,198,775 Loss from operations (39,415 ) (17,666 ) (56,414 ) (36,697 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net and other 4,487 3,471 20,639 13,457 Loss before income taxes (43,902 ) (21,137 ) (77,053 ) (50,154 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 294 176 747 (152 ) Net loss $ (44,196 ) $ (21,313 ) $ (77,800 ) $ (50,002 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (2.78 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (4.91 ) $ (3.19 ) Diluted $ (2.78 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (4.91 ) $ (3.19 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,922 15,715 15,840 15,660 Diluted 15,922 15,715 15,840 15,660

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,826 $ 22,750 Accounts receivable, net 21,427 21,400 Inventories 26,447 25,219 Income tax receivable 562 15,824 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,938 16,963 Restricted cash 9,380 - Total current assets 119,580 102,156 Property and equipment, net 318,517 386,336 Operating lease assets, net 361,432 400,825 Intangible assets, net 17,727 21,292 Other assets, net 14,889 18,389 Total assets $ 832,145 $ 928,998 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,336 $ 32,510 Accrued payroll and payroll-related liabilities 33,666 32,584 Unearned revenue 43,358 54,214 Current portion of operating lease obligations 47,394 48,842 Current portion of long-term debt 3,375 9,692 Accrued liabilities and other 49,498 45,458 Total current liabilities 216,627 223,300 Long-term debt 203,155 167,263 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 393,157 435,136 Other non-current liabilities 13,831 26,325 Total liabilities 826,770 852,024 Stockholders' equity: Common stock; $0.001 par value: 45,000 shares authorized; 20,449 shares issued; 15,934 and 15,722 shares outstanding as of December 25, 2022 and December 26, 2021 20 20 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 3,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2022 and December 26, 2021 - - Treasury stock 4,515 and 4,727 shares, at cost as of December 25, 2022 and December 26, 2021 (182,810 ) (192,803 ) Paid-in capital 238,803 242,560 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (34 ) 1 Retained earnings (deficit) (50,604 ) 27,196 Total stockholders' equity 5,375 76,974 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 832,145 $ 928,998

Schedule I

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") throughout this press release, the Company has provided Adjusted net loss and Adjusted diluted loss per share, which are non-GAAP measurements which present the twelve and fifty-two weeks ended December 25, 2022 and December 26, 2021 Net loss and diluted loss per share, excluding the effects of changes in accounting estimate - gift card breakage, restaurant asset impairment, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, litigation contingencies, restaurant closure costs, closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income, other financing costs, COVID-19 related costs, board and stockholder matters costs, severance and executive transition costs, gain on sale of restaurant property, and related income tax effects. The Company believes the presentation of net loss and loss per share exclusive of the identified items gives the reader additional insight into the ongoing operational results of the Company. Management believes this supplemental information will assist with comparisons of past and future financial results against the present financial results presented herein. Income tax effect of reconciling items was calculated based on the change in the total tax provision calculation after adjusting for the identified item. The non-GAAP measurements are intended to supplement the presentation of the Company's financial results in accordance with GAAP.

Twelve Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 Net loss as reported $ (44,196 ) $ (21,313 ) $ (77,800 ) $ (50,002 ) Change in estimate, gift card breakage(1) - - (5,246 ) - Write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs(2) - - 1,727 - Other charges, net: Asset impairment 25,486 5,695 38,534 7,052 Gain on sale of restaurant property - - (9,204 ) - Severance and executive transition 326 - 2,280 - Other financing costs(3) 70 - 1,462 - COVID-19 related charges 14 176 438 1,288 Restaurant closure costs, net 519 975 828 6,276 Closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income 209 - 475 - Litigation contingencies 4,101 - 4,148 1,330 Board and stockholder matter costs - - - 128 Income tax effect (7,989 ) (1,780 ) (9,215 ) (4,179 ) Adjusted net loss $ (21,460 ) $ (16,247 ) $ (51,573 ) $ (38,107 ) Diluted loss per share: Net loss as reported $ (2.78 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (4.91 ) $ (3.19 ) Change in estimate, gift card breakage(1) - - (0.33 ) - Write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs(2) - - 0.11 - Other charges, net: Asset impairment 1.60 0.36 2.43 0.45 Gain on sale of restaurant property - - (0.58 ) - Severance and executive transition 0.02 - 0.14 - Other financing costs(3) - - 0.09 - COVID-19 related charges - 0.01 0.03 0.08 Restaurant closure costs, net 0.03 0.06 0.05 0.40 Closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income 0.01 - 0.03 - Litigation contingencies 0.26 - 0.26 0.08 Board and stockholder matter costs - - - 0.01 Income tax effect (0.50 ) (0.10 ) (0.58 ) (0.26 ) Adjusted loss per share - diluted $ (1.35 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (3.26 ) $ (2.43 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,922 15,715 15,840 15,660 Diluted 15,922 15,715 15,840 15,660

(1) Change in estimate - gift card gift card breakage revenue, net of commission relates to the Company's re-evaluation of its estimated redemption pattern. The impact during the fifty-two weeks ended December 25, 2022 comprises $5.9 million included in Franchise royalties, fees, and other revenue partially offset by $0.6 million in gift card commission costs included in Selling on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs related to the remaining unamortized debt issuance costs related to our legacy credit agreement with the completion of the refinancing of our Credit Agreement in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. (3) Other financing costs includes legal and other charges related to the refinancing of our Credit Agreement in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Schedule II

Reconciliation of Loss from Operations to Non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Operating Profit

(In thousands, unaudited)

The Company believes restaurant-level operating profit is an important measure for management and investors because it is widely regarded in the restaurant industry as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. The Company defines restaurant-level operating profit to be loss from operations less franchise royalties, fees and other revenue, plus other charges, net, pre-opening costs, selling costs, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization. The measure includes restaurant-level occupancy costs that include fixed rents, percentage rents, common area maintenance charges, real estate and personal property taxes, general liability insurance, and other property costs, but excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlay for the restaurants. The measure also excludes selling costs and general and administrative expenses, and therefore excludes costs associated with selling, general, and administrative functions, and pre-opening costs. The Company excludes Other charges, net because these costs are not related to the ongoing operations of its restaurants. Restaurant-level operating profit is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to loss from operations or net loss as indicators of financial performance. Restaurant-level operating profit as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the Company's industry. The table below sets forth certain unaudited information for the twelve and fifty-two weeks ended December 25, 2022, and December 26, 2021 expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except for the components of restaurant-level operating profit that are expressed as a percentage of restaurant revenue.

Twelve Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 Loss from operations $ (39,415 ) $ (17,666 ) $ (56,414 ) $ (36,697 ) Less: Franchise royalties, fees and other revenue 11,490 6,687 36,299 24,345 Add: Other charges, net 30,725 6,846 38,961 16,074 Pre-opening costs 55 618 568 1,410 Selling 14,198 15,666 51,701 47,301 General and administrative expenses 20,246 17,778 84,912 75,442 Depreciation and amortization 17,321 19,454 76,245 83,438 Restaurant-level operating profit $ 31,641 $ 36,009 $ 159,673 $ 162,623 Loss from operations as a percentage of total revenues (13.6 )% (6.2 )% (4.5 )% (3.2 )% Restaurant-level operating profit margin (as a percentage of restaurant revenue) 11.4 % 13.0 % 13.0 % 14.3 %

Schedule III

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, unaudited)

The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are presented because the Company believes investors' understanding of its performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for evaluating its ongoing results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the effects of change in estimate - gift card breakage, asset impairment, litigation contingencies, board and stockholder matters costs, restaurant closure costs, closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income, other financing costs, gain on sale of restaurant property, COVID-19 related costs and severance and executive transition costs. We have revised our definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude gain on sale of restaurant property, change in accounting estimate - gift card breakage, other financing costs and closed corporate office, net of sublease income. We did not revise prior years' adjusted EBITDA because there were no other charges similar in nature to these costs. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to net loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP, and the Company's calculation thereof may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in its industry or otherwise. The use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to the Company's performance based on its GAAP results, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies, and the Company's presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by excluded or unusual items.

Twelve Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 Net loss as reported $ (44,196 ) $ (21,313 ) $ (77,800 ) $ (50,002 ) Interest expense, net 4,745 3,733 19,882 14,168 Income tax provision (benefit) 294 176 747 (152 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,321 19,454 76,245 83,438 EBITDA (21,836 ) 2,050 19,074 47,452 Change in accounting estimate, gift card breakage(1) - - (5,246 ) - Other charges, net: Asset impairment 25,486 5,695 38,534 7,052 Gain on sale of restaurant property - - (9,204 ) - Severance and executive transition 326 - 2,280 - Other financing costs(2) 70 - 1,462 - COVID-19 related costs 14 176 438 1,288 Restaurant closure costs 519 975 828 6,276 Closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income 209 - 475 - Litigation contingencies 4,101 - 4,148 1,330 Board and stockholder matter costs - - - 128 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,889 $ 8,896 $ 52,789 $ 63,526

(1) Change in estimate, gift card gift card breakage revenue, net of commission relates to the Company's re-evaluation of its estimated redemption pattern. The impact during the fifty-two weeks ended December 25, 2022 comprises $5.9 million included in Franchise royalties, fees, and other revenue partially offset by $0.6 million in gift card commission costs included in Selling on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Other financing costs includes legal and other charges related to the refinancing of our Credit Facility in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

