

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.6.



That beat expectations for 50.5 and was up from 50.1 in January. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 56.3, topping forecasts for 55.0 and up from 54.4 in the previous month.



The composite index had a score of 56.4, up from 52.9 a month earlier.



