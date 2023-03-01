Anzeige
WKN: A0M4XD ISIN: CNE1000002F5 
PR Newswire
01.03.2023
GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE: Diplomatic envoys visit China Communications Construction Company

BEIJING, March 1. 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:


The activity entitled Ambassadors Face to Face with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) was held in Beijing on Feb. 27.

A total of 111 diplomatic envoys of foreign countries and representatives of international organizations visited CCCC, witnessing the company's remarkable achievements and capability in infrastructure construction at home and abroad.

As one of the earliest and most successful Chinese enterprises to "go global," the company has promoted high-quality Belt and Road development and deepened friendly cooperation with governments and enterprises in various countries through the building of roads, bridges, ports, and cities, said Wang Tongzhou, Chairman of CCCC.

Diplomatic envoys expressed a strong willingness to enhance cooperation with China in the future. Noting that CCCC has built many important infrastructure projects like the Gwadar Deep Water Port in Pakistan, Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said the country is more than willing to cooperate with CCCC in social and economic projects.

China and the Philippines enjoy economic complementarity and the latter expects more cooperation between the two countries to benefit each other and the two peoples, said Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime A. FlorCruz.

Diplomatic envoys also visited the light technology and urban upgrading exhibition halls of a subsidiary of CCCC and tried smart light technologies in person.

"I am deeply impressed by this visit," said South African ambassador to China Siyabonga C. Cwele, adding that new technologies need to be used to improve people's lives in the future.

With the vision of making the world smoother, cities more livable and life more colorful, CCCC is willing to work with various countries to build more projects aimed at improving people's well-being and see that every person in every country shares more fully and fairly in the gains of cooperation, Wang said.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012676/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-times-online-diplomatic-envoys-visit-china-communications-construction-company-301759115.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
