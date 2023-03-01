Das Instrument UMQ US9042141039 UMPQUA HLDGS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2023
The instrument UMQ US9042141039 UMPQUA HLDGS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2023
Das Instrument GUI GB0002374006 DIAGEO PLC LS-,28935185 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2023
The instrument GUI GB0002374006 DIAGEO PLC LS-,28935185 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2023
Das Instrument UFN FR0000034548 UNION FIN.FRANCE BQE O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2023
The instrument UFN FR0000034548 UNION FIN.FRANCE BQE O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2023
Das Instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2023
The instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2023
Das Instrument 5J3 SE0007045414 SCIBASE HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2023
The instrument 5J3 SE0007045414 SCIBASE HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2023
