Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.03.2023 | 07:12
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EW Nutrition GmbH: EW Nutrition showcases customer-focused solutions for the animal nutrition industry at VIV Asia 2023

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Nutrition will participate in VIV Asia 2023 to showcase its newest solutions for the animal nutrition industry. "We are constantly innovating to provide best-in-class products and programs. Our participation in VIV Asia 2023 is a good opportunity to connect with our partners over EW Nutrition's tailored solutions for industry challenges," says Ramakanta Nayak, regional director for EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific.

Located at Hall 2, Booth 3550, EW Nutrition's stand highlights flagship products and initiatives, among which:

  • Ventar D, a high-ROI, innovative blend of phytomolecules for consistent gut health support and improved performance
  • Pretect D, a natural solution to mitigate Eimeria-related challenges, making it an effective addition to programs focused on coccidiosis control

EW Nutrition will also host "Showtime", a series of topical presentations delivered by key industry experts, providing actionable insights into trends and challenges of the animal nutrition industry. Topics include:

  • Why is it important to measure outside temperature properly, 8 March, 11am
  • Coccidiosis Vaccination: Don't take it for granted!, 8 March, 3pm
  • Antibiotics reduction - the way forward for safe and sustainable food production, 8 March, 4pm
  • Feed cost optimization, 9 March, 11am
  • Better gut health, better egg shells, 9 March, 3pm
  • Water - the central nutrient for growth, 10 March, 11am

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition offers animal nutrition solutions to the feed industry. The company's focus is on gut health, supported by other product lines. EW Nutrition researches, develops, produces, sells, and services most of the products it commercializes. In 50 countries, key accounts are served directly by EW Nutrition's own personnel.?

For more information, please visit https://ew-nutrition.com.

Contact:
Zack Mai
Marketing Manager
EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific
+65 6735 0038
zack.mai@ew-nutrition.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ew-nutrition-showcases-customer-focused-solutions-for-the-animal-nutrition-industry-at-viv-asia-2023-301747763.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.