France's new feed-in tariffs (FITs) for the first quarter range from €0.2349 ($0.25)/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1287/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW.From pv magazine France France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FITs for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. The new tariffs for the fourth quarter of 2022 range from €0.2242/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1228/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW. ...

