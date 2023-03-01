Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.03.2023 | 08:06
Tachiz Enterprise Co., Ltd.: Tachiz Group Seeks to Expand Presence in Europe Following Market Growth

TAINAN, Taiwan, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Taiwanese popping boba manufacturer Tachiz Group is pleased to announce its international expansion plan focusing on European customers following initial success in the region. As a warm-up, Tachiz is attending two of the most prominent industry exhibitions, namely FOODEX Japan 2023 and FHA-HoReCa, to spread its passion for popping pearls on the international stage and capitalize on the delicacy's growing popularity.

Tachiz Group Seeks to Expand Presence in Europe Following Market Growth

A success story in the booming popping boba industry

With extensive experience, Tachiz Group has been making waves in the booming popping boba industry, which boasts a predicted CAGR of 10.70% for the forecast period of 2022-2029, largely driven by the rising popularity of exotic bubble tea trends like popping pearls.

"In the past year, Tachiz Group has seen an average annual growth rate of 65% worldwide, and in Europe, order volume by large-scale merchants from countries such as Germany, Italy, and France increased approximately 20%. So far, we have partnered with 30 franchisees across Europe and Australia with favorable results, and we foresee a bright future in these key regions," expressed Iris Chang, General Manager of Tachiz Group.

Besides giving consumers the unique experience of customizable bursting pearls, Tachiz Group has built its brand upon using the finest natural ingredients, applying cutting-edge food technologies, and implementing rigorous testing processes, as demonstrated by its FSSC 22000 and Halal certifications.

Upcoming expo tour

Tachiz Group is looking to further reinforce its brand awareness internationally by attending FOODEX Japan 2023 and FHA-HoReCa in Singapore, gaining valuable exposure for future exhibitions within Europe. Through the events, the brand also seeks potential partners to bring its popping boba to more consumers.

At both events, Tachiz will showcase six of its most popular flavors - strawberry, mango, lychee, passionfruit, blueberry, and kiwi. At each event as well as online, the brand is offering first-time buyers one free item for a bulk purchase of ten. For more details on this promotion, please contact sales.tw@tachiz.com.tw.

About Tachiz Group

Established in 2015, Tachiz Enterprise Co., Ltd. leverages state-of-the-art technologies and embraces innovative business philosophies to continuously create highly customizable, delicious popping boba. With high-quality natural ingredients, meticulous testing processes, and certifications such as FSSC 22000 and Halal, it ensures industry-leading products for the refreshment businesses it supplies and the consumers its products nourish.

Media Contact
TACHIZ Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Rutina Lin
+886-6-2701491#105
sales.tw@tachiz.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008471/Tachiz_news_picture.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tachiz-group-seeks-to-expand-presence-in-europe-following-market-growth-301759117.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
