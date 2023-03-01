Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 Ticker-Symbol: VAYA 
Stuttgart
01.03.23
08:04 Uhr
40,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,65041,95009:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2023 | 08:10
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala has published Annual Report 2022

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

March 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala has published Annual Report 2022

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2022. Vaisala's Annual Report 2022 includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report, disclosure of non-financial information as well as sustainability information reported according to the GRI (Global Reporting Initiatives) Standards Guidelines.

The Annual Report is available on the company's website at vaisala.com/annualreport. The Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report included in the Annual Report are also available as separate documents on the company's website at vaisala.com/investors.

Vaisala has published its financial statements in European Single Electronic Formatom/investors and as an attachment to this release. The audit firm Deloitte Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Vaisala Corporation's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Additional information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala

Attachments

  • 743700RNDD7KU11HW873-2022-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/36e62ee0-54c8-466a-aff7-18f56f85ba2c)
  • Vaisala Annual Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67acd7b2-c65f-4b98-bbc4-0bc23de4e26f)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.