

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) said it has received two orders for a total of 109.3 MW in Sweden and Finland from its customer wpd. The Group is supplying ten N163/6.X turbines for the Tomasliden wind farm in Sweden. For the Finnish 'Oulainen' project, the order is for the delivery of seven N163/5.X turbines.



The company noted that these orders include a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines for 15 years with an extension option for a further five years.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken