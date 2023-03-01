InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 1

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / The Company announces that on 28 February 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 28 February 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,300 Lowest price paid per share: £ 55.6800 Highest price paid per share: £ 56.1200 Average price paid per share: £ 55.9351

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,196,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,300 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 28 February 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,300 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.1200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.6800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 55.9351

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 28/02/2023 12:25:19 GMT 54 56.0400 XLON 720618882357207 28/02/2023 12:30:42 GMT 29 56.0600 XLON 720618882357621 28/02/2023 12:30:42 GMT 79 56.0600 XLON 720618882357620 28/02/2023 13:11:58 GMT 74 56.0200 XLON 720618882359624 28/02/2023 13:30:21 GMT 77 56.0200 XLON 720618882360808 28/02/2023 13:34:12 GMT 82 55.9400 XLON 720618882361130 28/02/2023 13:58:10 GMT 70 55.7800 XLON 720618882362961 28/02/2023 14:02:29 GMT 80 55.6800 XLON 720618882363338 28/02/2023 14:23:10 GMT 66 55.7600 XLON 720618882365281 28/02/2023 14:30:02 GMT 4 55.7200 XLON 720618882366053 28/02/2023 14:30:02 GMT 80 55.7200 XLON 720618882366052 28/02/2023 14:33:10 GMT 70 55.7800 XLON 720618882367278 28/02/2023 14:36:51 GMT 32 55.8000 XLON 720618882368229 28/02/2023 14:36:51 GMT 33 55.8000 XLON 720618882368228 28/02/2023 14:39:40 GMT 143 55.8000 XLON 720618882368834 28/02/2023 14:41:41 GMT 72 55.8400 XLON 720618882369080 28/02/2023 14:48:59 GMT 89 55.8800 XLON 720618882370122 28/02/2023 14:49:55 GMT 113 55.9000 XLON 720618882370253 28/02/2023 14:53:45 GMT 116 55.8800 XLON 720618882370833 28/02/2023 14:58:16 GMT 81 55.8600 XLON 720618882371334 28/02/2023 15:01:45 GMT 38 55.9000 XLON 720618882371876 28/02/2023 15:01:45 GMT 38 55.9000 XLON 720618882371877 28/02/2023 15:04:36 GMT 45 55.9400 XLON 720618882372299 28/02/2023 15:06:55 GMT 71 55.9400 XLON 720618882372555 28/02/2023 15:10:58 GMT 78 55.9200 XLON 720618882373168 28/02/2023 15:15:19 GMT 9 55.9200 XLON 720618882373876 28/02/2023 15:15:19 GMT 60 55.9200 XLON 720618882373875 28/02/2023 15:19:26 GMT 11 56.0000 XLON 720618882374367 28/02/2023 15:19:26 GMT 67 56.0000 XLON 720618882374366 28/02/2023 15:25:38 GMT 69 56.0000 XLON 720618882375218 28/02/2023 15:29:28 GMT 65 56.0000 XLON 720618882375614 28/02/2023 15:32:54 GMT 54 56.0000 XLON 720618882376095 28/02/2023 15:34:06 GMT 86 56.0000 XLON 720618882376235 28/02/2023 15:40:03 GMT 27 56.0400 XLON 720618882377135 28/02/2023 15:40:03 GMT 42 56.0400 XLON 720618882377134 28/02/2023 15:42:18 GMT 76 56.0800 XLON 720618882377349 28/02/2023 15:46:23 GMT 74 56.0600 XLON 720618882378102 28/02/2023 15:49:48 GMT 74 56.1200 XLON 720618882378607 28/02/2023 15:53:35 GMT 37 56.0800 XLON 720618882379008 28/02/2023 15:53:35 GMT 37 56.0800 XLON 720618882379009 28/02/2023 15:57:01 GMT 25 56.0800 XLON 720618882379445 28/02/2023 15:57:01 GMT 58 56.0800 XLON 720618882379446 28/02/2023 16:02:17 GMT 73 56.1000 XLON 720618882380177 28/02/2023 16:06:10 GMT 35 56.0000 XLON 720618882380841 28/02/2023 16:07:38 GMT 86 56.0400 XLON 720618882381042 28/02/2023 16:11:22 GMT 111 55.9400 XLON 720618882381741 28/02/2023 16:17:44 GMT 121 55.9000 XLON 720618882383221 28/02/2023 16:24:08 GMT 40 55.9000 XLON 720618882384673 28/02/2023 16:24:08 GMT 55 55.9000 XLON 720618882384672 28/02/2023 16:27:34 GMT 111 55.9200 XLON 720618882385920 28/02/2023 16:28:46 GMT 4 55.9000 XLON 720618882386208 28/02/2023 16:29:47 GMT 32 55.9200 XLON 720618882386493 28/02/2023 16:29:49 GMT 20 55.9200 XLON 720618882386506 28/02/2023 16:29:49 GMT 27 55.9200 XLON 720618882386505

