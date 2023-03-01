Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2023 | 08:14
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 1

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / The Company announces that on 28 February 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:28 February 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,300
Lowest price paid per share:£ 55.6800
Highest price paid per share:£ 56.1200
Average price paid per share:£ 55.9351

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,196,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,300 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 28 February 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,300

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.1200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.6800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.9351

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

28/02/2023

12:25:19

GMT

54

56.0400

XLON

720618882357207

28/02/2023

12:30:42

GMT

29

56.0600

XLON

720618882357621

28/02/2023

12:30:42

GMT

79

56.0600

XLON

720618882357620

28/02/2023

13:11:58

GMT

74

56.0200

XLON

720618882359624

28/02/2023

13:30:21

GMT

77

56.0200

XLON

720618882360808

28/02/2023

13:34:12

GMT

82

55.9400

XLON

720618882361130

28/02/2023

13:58:10

GMT

70

55.7800

XLON

720618882362961

28/02/2023

14:02:29

GMT

80

55.6800

XLON

720618882363338

28/02/2023

14:23:10

GMT

66

55.7600

XLON

720618882365281

28/02/2023

14:30:02

GMT

4

55.7200

XLON

720618882366053

28/02/2023

14:30:02

GMT

80

55.7200

XLON

720618882366052

28/02/2023

14:33:10

GMT

70

55.7800

XLON

720618882367278

28/02/2023

14:36:51

GMT

32

55.8000

XLON

720618882368229

28/02/2023

14:36:51

GMT

33

55.8000

XLON

720618882368228

28/02/2023

14:39:40

GMT

143

55.8000

XLON

720618882368834

28/02/2023

14:41:41

GMT

72

55.8400

XLON

720618882369080

28/02/2023

14:48:59

GMT

89

55.8800

XLON

720618882370122

28/02/2023

14:49:55

GMT

113

55.9000

XLON

720618882370253

28/02/2023

14:53:45

GMT

116

55.8800

XLON

720618882370833

28/02/2023

14:58:16

GMT

81

55.8600

XLON

720618882371334

28/02/2023

15:01:45

GMT

38

55.9000

XLON

720618882371876

28/02/2023

15:01:45

GMT

38

55.9000

XLON

720618882371877

28/02/2023

15:04:36

GMT

45

55.9400

XLON

720618882372299

28/02/2023

15:06:55

GMT

71

55.9400

XLON

720618882372555

28/02/2023

15:10:58

GMT

78

55.9200

XLON

720618882373168

28/02/2023

15:15:19

GMT

9

55.9200

XLON

720618882373876

28/02/2023

15:15:19

GMT

60

55.9200

XLON

720618882373875

28/02/2023

15:19:26

GMT

11

56.0000

XLON

720618882374367

28/02/2023

15:19:26

GMT

67

56.0000

XLON

720618882374366

28/02/2023

15:25:38

GMT

69

56.0000

XLON

720618882375218

28/02/2023

15:29:28

GMT

65

56.0000

XLON

720618882375614

28/02/2023

15:32:54

GMT

54

56.0000

XLON

720618882376095

28/02/2023

15:34:06

GMT

86

56.0000

XLON

720618882376235

28/02/2023

15:40:03

GMT

27

56.0400

XLON

720618882377135

28/02/2023

15:40:03

GMT

42

56.0400

XLON

720618882377134

28/02/2023

15:42:18

GMT

76

56.0800

XLON

720618882377349

28/02/2023

15:46:23

GMT

74

56.0600

XLON

720618882378102

28/02/2023

15:49:48

GMT

74

56.1200

XLON

720618882378607

28/02/2023

15:53:35

GMT

37

56.0800

XLON

720618882379008

28/02/2023

15:53:35

GMT

37

56.0800

XLON

720618882379009

28/02/2023

15:57:01

GMT

25

56.0800

XLON

720618882379445

28/02/2023

15:57:01

GMT

58

56.0800

XLON

720618882379446

28/02/2023

16:02:17

GMT

73

56.1000

XLON

720618882380177

28/02/2023

16:06:10

GMT

35

56.0000

XLON

720618882380841

28/02/2023

16:07:38

GMT

86

56.0400

XLON

720618882381042

28/02/2023

16:11:22

GMT

111

55.9400

XLON

720618882381741

28/02/2023

16:17:44

GMT

121

55.9000

XLON

720618882383221

28/02/2023

16:24:08

GMT

40

55.9000

XLON

720618882384673

28/02/2023

16:24:08

GMT

55

55.9000

XLON

720618882384672

28/02/2023

16:27:34

GMT

111

55.9200

XLON

720618882385920

28/02/2023

16:28:46

GMT

4

55.9000

XLON

720618882386208

28/02/2023

16:29:47

GMT

32

55.9200

XLON

720618882386493

28/02/2023

16:29:49

GMT

20

55.9200

XLON

720618882386506

28/02/2023

16:29:49

GMT

27

55.9200

XLON

720618882386505

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741381/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-1

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
